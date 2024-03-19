“Piece of Sh*t”: Sean Strickland Demands Action From Jon Jones, Pushes Tom Aspinall Fight

Sean Strickland did not have any kind words for Jon Jones. Strickland called the UFC Heavyweight Champion a “piece of s*t'” in his latest interview. According to the former middleweight champion, Jones needs to fight Tom Aspinall next instead of waiting to fight Stipe Miočić. Strickland is not one to mince words and always speaks his mind. He did not hold back when asked about ‘Bones’ during a recent interview.

Sean Strickland is fresh off a loss against Dricus Du Plessis, however, he is back in the gym honing his craft as he looks for a rematch. Recently, MMA personality The Schmo met up with Strickland at his gym to interview him. The content creator asked the former champ about Jon Jones. Here’s what he had to say,

“At the end of the day dude Jon Jones is a piece of s*it, I know that, the whole world knows that, we don’t need to reiterate his past, he needs to sack up, fight Aspinall and just get this s*t done.”

Sean Strickland is of the opinion that Jon Jones should stop waiting for Stipe Miočić. Aspinall is the current interim heavyweight champion, and it only makes sense that he gets the title shot next. As the champion, Jones should be looking to unify the division instead of fighting a former champion with no belt to his name.

Meanwhile, Strickland also spoke about the upcoming Jake Paul vs. Mike Tyson’s fight that will stream live on Netflix. The former UFC champion did not have nice things to say about Paul either.

Sean Strickland calls Jake Paul a ‘disgrace’ for fighting Mike Tyson

Jake Paul is set to take on boxing legend Mike Tyson on July 20, 2024. The fight will take place at the AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Netflix will host their first ever boxing event on their platform when Paul faces Tyson. In the same interview with The Schmo, Strickland gave his opinions on Paul fighting 57-year-old Mike Tyson in the boxing ring. He said,

“Jake Paul, you are a disgrace of a man, you are the epitome of weakness, you are the scum of the earth. The fact that you even have a platform or anything of that nature is a slight on society.”

The match-up did not impress Sean Strickland, who sent out a warning to Jake Paul. The former UFC champion also stated that he hopes he does not lose control and ends up going to prison if he ever meets Paul face to face.