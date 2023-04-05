Will Jorge Masvidal Retire if He Loses to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287? What Did ‘Gamebred’ Say?

UFC 287 is nearing as we are in the middle of the fight week. The fighters have checked in at the hotel and are all set to face each other on Saturday. The most difficult part of the fight week is weight cuts plus media. As UFC returns to Miami after many years, the fans have their own Jorge Masvidal facing Gilbert Burns in the co-main event. The real question is will Jorge Masvidal retire if he loses to Gilbert Burns at UFC 287?

UFC 287 will be headlined by two of the best middleweights in the division. Israel Adesanya will face Alex Pereira for the middleweight championship of the world.

Will Jorge Masvidal retire?

Not to the surprise of many, If Gamebred loses the fight, he might put his gloves down. Recently Jorge Masvidal via a UFC countdown episode said that if things don’t go well, this could be very well his last run at the title. The win would make the picture clear, but the loss would be devastating for Masvidal.

“This could be the last one. I’m pretty much calling it quits. But a win against Gilbert (Burns) means things are headed in the right direction. So if I roll the dice and do everything right, I am going for it all. For one title, or many titles”– Jorge Masvidal via UFC 287 Countdown.

Jorge Masvidal made a comeback to the UFC in 2019, where he impressed everyone in his first fight. He fought Darren Till in his comeback fight when Till was looking dangerous. Many counted Masvidal out, but Gamebred knocked Darren Till out in the second round.

He then went on to face Ben Askren and created a record for the fastest knockout. He knocked out Askren in 5 seconds of the very first round. With a win like that, he went on to face Nate Diaz for the BMF championship of the world and got the win in a dominant fashion.

Nobody could deny Jorge Masvidal a title shot after that amazing year he had in 2019. Gamebred, however, came up short against Kamaru Usman twice and his dream of winning the title was shattered. He then face Colby Covington, which was a rivalry but fell short and couldn’t get the job done.

Jorge Masvidal vs Leon Edwards

If Jorge Masvidal is able to get a win against Gilbert Burns, he might get a title shot next. Leon Edwards and Masvidal had a thing backstage in London where they got into a fight. Masvidal, in his own words, gave Leon Edwards a three-piece and a soda and Edwards is furious after that.

Masvidal has been doing this sport for 20 years. He is 38 years old right now, and it’s not easy to compete at the highest level for so long. Age does catch up and Masvidal is quite old to be doing this for long now. He has an impressive record of 35 wins and 16 losses.

Leon Edwards wants Jorge Masvidal to win so that he could get his hands on him as revenge for what happened back in 2019. Dana White has repeatedly said Covington is the next in line. But things could change quickly if Masvidal gets a victory.

What are your predictions for Masvidal vs Burns?