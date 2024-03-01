“Will Tear Your A*s”: Team Khabib Nurmagomedov Threatens Ilia Topuria of a ‘Bull’ Outside UFC That Will Shatter His Invincibility

Khabib Nurmagomedov’s cousin is igniting beef with Ilia Topuria. The Spaniard recently stated that his dream fight would be against ‘The Eagle’. In response to this, his cousin Usman Nurmagomedov posted a photo on his Instagram calling out the newly crowned champion. He is not currently fighting in the UFC, but he aims to make it into the organization. He called Topuria out on behalf of his brother, Umar Nurmagomedov.

Advertisement

Khabib Nurmagomedov has trained alongside both his cousins and is a big reason for their success. They now took it upon themselves to defend ‘The Eagle’s’ honor and legacy.

Usman Nurmagomedov posted a photo on Instagram and captioned it, saying:

Advertisement

“For every matador there is a bull. Umar doesn’t have to move up in weight, he has a brother who will tear your ass.”

Usman Nurmagomedov then took the story down, but not before Championship Rounds on X was able to take a screenshot of it. Khabib Nurmagomedov was never one to do the online trash-talking, which is probably why his cousin took the story down.

Here’s what Ilia Topuria said that started all the beef in the first place.

Ilia Topuria calls out Khabib Nurmagomedov to a fight, calling it his ‘dream’ fight

Ilia Topuria recently became the UFC Featherweight Champion of the world with his unbeaten record intact. He beat arguably the greatest featherweight in Alexander Volkanovski.

Advertisement

Following his victory, he began calling out legends of the sport like Conor McGregor. Then, in a recent Spanish interview, he revealed his dream fight:

“I would be happy to enter the octagon with Khabib Nurmagomedov. He had an undefeated record at 29-0 and he had an attractive record for me, then also history.”

Ilia Topuria then went on to state that he would ‘100%’ beat Khabib Nurmagomedov if he ended up fighting him. This is what provoked ‘The Eagle’s’ cousins.

It will be interesting to see if either Usman or Umar Nurmagomedov ever ends up fighting the Spaniard in the octagon.