“Worst Champion Ever”: Adin Ross Denigrates Leon Edwards After Losing $250,000 UFC 304 Bet

Adin Ross went on a tirade against Leon Edwards after the Brit lost his title defense against Belal Muhammad at UFC 304. It seems like Ross hasn’t learned his lesson after losing money on UFC fights previously, He recently bet $250,000 on Edwards to win, considering how the fighter was on an impressive run of form and would be performing in his hometown.

Unfortunately, things did not go as expected for the steamer as ‘Bully’ played spoilsport. Belal dominated the champ for 4 out of 5 rounds before dethroning him via a decision victory.

Well, the loss got to Ross, and in a recent livestream the 23-year-old went on a rant against Edwards, claiming he had to ‘expose him’, as he said,

“Leon Edwards you are by far the worst champion ever. You lost in your own home country, you f*cking s*ck, you are a disgrace to the UFC. You lost me a s*it ton of money, you are f*cking horrible at what you do.”

Adin Ross got disrespectful with Leon Edwards after losing a $250,000 bet ‍♂️ pic.twitter.com/LHV9w1m1cT — Happy Punch (@HappyPunch) August 2, 2024

Although the rant started as a criticism, it became disrespectful very quickly, and fans soon pointed out how the streamer is a sore loser who doesn’t hesitate to insult athletes if they lose him money. They also reminded Ross that he was the one to blame for gambling in the first place.

This sentiment was soon mirrored by other UFC fighters, and Nate Diaz was one of the first to back Edwards.

Diaz threatens to beat Ross up for talking trash about Edwards

Diaz is not one to listen to people insult UFC fighters, especially not someone who has gotten beat multiple times while trying his hand at sparring.

The former UFC fighter shared his reaction to Ross’ tirade on his Instagram story, and even threatened the streamer, saying,

“How about someone beats your a*s for talking you lil f*g.”

Nate Diaz just called Adin Ross to a fight after Adin called Leon Edwards a disgrace to the UFC pic.twitter.com/2Ti0JsnW7X — AdinUpdate (@AdinUpdate) August 2, 2024

As it turns out, Ross was streaming when Diaz put up the story and soon reacted to it. The 23-year-old even chose not to respond to the callout since he was one of Diaz’s biggest fans.

Nevertheless, this should teach the American streamer a lesson to not disrespect UFC fighters. Unlike other people, they fight for a living, and picking a fight with them is highly inadvisable.