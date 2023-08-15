“You Better Have $100,000,000”: Despite Winning Over Conor McGregor, UFC Star Once Told Joe Rogan His Envy for Irishman’s $3.6M Asset

Conor McGregor is not only one of the biggest superstars UFC has ever seen but he is also one of the richest athletes in the world. His wealth is enough to make even his peers and rivals envious of him and his assets. Evidently, a UFC star once cited to Joe Rogan how he was envious of the Irishman’s $3.6 million asset. Rogan claimed that in order to comfortably own such costly assets one must need to have at least $100,000,000 in their bank account.

Conor McGregor is rumored to have around over $200 million. He often uses his net worth to live a very extravagant and flamboyant lifestyle. He is also an astute businessman having sold his Irish Whiskey business Proper Twelve for over $600 million.

McGregor doesn’t shy away from flashing his wealth on social media and making fans and fighters envious of him. Evidently, this flamboyant lifestyle of his became a talking point on the Joe Rogan Experience podcast. Rogan often hosts some of the most noted celebrities across the world including some of the most successful MMA stars from UFC.

UFC star cited his jealousy of Conor McGregor and his $3.6 million asset to Joe Rogan

Former UFC interim lightweight champion Dustin Poirier appeared on the ‘Joe Rogan Experience‘ podcast. It was just after the Louisiana-born fighter’s impressive victory over the Irish superstar. During the podcast, ‘El Diamante’ revealed his envy towards McGregor due to his $3.6 million Lamborghini Yacht.

Poirier said, “That’s baller man. I was mad, I’m like damn I want a fu*king yacht.” Rogan replied, “You do but you don’t. You need to have so much more money than the yacht costs to enjoy the yacht. Let’s say you got a $20 million yacht. For you to not be sweating that yacht. You better have a $100 million. You go how much does it cost to gas up? How much does the pilot cost? How much does the captain? What am I doing for repairs?“

Rogan rightly so pointed out that it would require a lot of money to look after such a costly asset. However, McGregor is financially sound enough to be able to afford a Lamborghini Yacht and maintain it as well. Evidently, he was quite excited when he bought his yacht.

McGregor revealed a special connection between his Yacht and Irish Whiskey

McGregor is one of the highest-earning and richest athletes in the world according to Forbes. Thus, it was not a big deal for him to buy a Lamborghini yacht. He couldn’t contain his excitement upon acquiring the costly asset and revealed it on social media.

McGregor said, “I am honoured to secure the Number 12 edition of just 63 to be made. 1963 being the year Lamborghini first began, and 12 being, well you know Twelve!“

According to Yacht Bible, McGregor revealed through an Instagram post that the yacht was the number 12 edition of just 63 pieces in the world. His Irish Whiskey is called ‘Proper Twelve’ so the yacht shared a special connection with his Irish Whiskey business.