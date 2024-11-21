UFC Star Accuses Dana White of Playing Games, Claims UFC Is Snubbing Jon Jones vs. Tom Aspinall Over Alex Pereira Fight

Who will Jon Jones fight next, Tom Aspinall or Alex Pereira? It’s the hottest question in MMA at the moment, but according to lightweight fighter Renato Moicano, it’s all a game to UFC CEO Dana White.

Moicano and Gilbert Burns can not see any logic in letting Jones fight anyone other than the interim heavyweight champion Aspinall. The Brit has earned the right to the title shot, taking out most of the competition in the division in the process.

However, there is still no guarantee he will get to fight the champion next, despite White’s vague claims about knowing Jones’ competitive spirit would make him fight the Brit.

On an episode of the ‘Show Me the Money’ podcast, Moicano claimed White was just toying with the emotions of the fans but would not make ‘Bones’ fight Aspinall next,

“The fight that UFC is going to do even though Dana White is playing games is Jones and Alex Pereira. One hundred percent, that fight makes sense for Pereira.”

Burns was in agreement. Based on the stock price of the light heavyweight champion, Pereira at the moment, he believes the ‘Poatan’ fight will be the most beneficial for the UFC. Although the fans want to see a title unification fight Aspinall vs. Jones, the Pereira fight would garner hype unlike anything the UFC has seen since McGregor took off to sell whiskey.

Besides, there’s a faint idea, even amongst the UFC roster that ‘Bones‘ doesn’t have to do anything he doesn’t want, simply because of everything else he has already done in his career.

Israel Adesanya on Jones’ next fight

Israel ‘The Last Stylebender‘ Adesanya has been a friend to Jones and has admired him for a long time. So his perception of the Aspinall situation, although not surprising is certainly unpopular at the moment.

Izzy, like the boss, Mr. White believes in Jones’ competitive spirit.

“I don’t know, bro. I think it’ll happen. If Jones is not retiring, I think he’ll figure it out. They’ll figure it out … Talk to Hunter. Talk to Dana. Sit down”

Adesanya isn’t particularly concerned if the fight never comes to pass either. He believes ‘Bones’ has given this sport his all and whatever he decides to do going forward will just be a bonus to the fans.

However, fans don’t share the same view. Jones rose up in his UFC by fighting legends, much older than him while he was in his 20s. He made a name for himself fighting those legends and now it’s time for him to give back to the industry.

Besides, it does seem like White might send him a big bag of cash, enough for him to feel like the results of the Aspinall fight won’t matter. It’s something he’s asked himself. So, fingers crossed!