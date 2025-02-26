UFC Veteran and Commentator Has a Simple Six-Word Response After Belal Muhammad Suggests Justin Gaethje Fight

With a host of big names welcoming a UFC 313 battle with Justin Gaethje, don’t expect ex-lightweight star, Paul Felder to join the card in a stunning return, even if welterweight champion Belal Muhammad wants to see it happen.

Now opponent-less for his comeback next week, Gaethje is on the hunt for a short-notice foe for his co-main event clash. Initially scheduled to take on Dan Hooker, the Kiwi striker has been ruled from the pairing, citing a gnarly injury. “One of the paws is not doing too well,” Hooker said on Instagram.

And this is where Belal is trying to sneakily suggest that Felder take control of the narrative and insert him in the matchup next weekend. Retiring from combat back in 2020, Felder has yet to make good on a rumored comeback.

Needless to say, Felder immediately shut him down. “You trying to get me hurt?” the UFC commentator joked in response to Belal’s matchmaking.

Belal further tried to blow some smoke, claiming Felder still had some gas left in the tank and all he needed was to let it rip.

Bro u still got gas in the tank rev up the engine!!! — Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 25, 2025

Gaethje, meanwhile, is open to suggestions and will fight just about anyone at UFC 313.

Fighters line up to face the Highlight Reel

Speaking briefly this morning with Daniel Cormier, Gaethje allegedly told the Hall of Fame star any and all comers are welcome at UFC 313.