UFC Veteran and Commentator Has a Simple Six-Word Response After Belal Muhammad Suggests Justin Gaethje Fight

With a host of big names welcoming a UFC 313 battle with Justin Gaethje, don’t expect ex-lightweight star, Paul Felder to join the card in a stunning return, even if welterweight champion Belal Muhammad wants to see it happen.
Now opponent-less for his comeback next week, Gaethje is on the hunt for a short-notice foe for his co-main event clash. Initially scheduled to take on Dan Hooker, the Kiwi striker has been ruled from the pairing, citing a gnarly injury. “One of the paws is not doing too well,” Hooker said on Instagram.
And this is where Belal is trying to sneakily suggest that Felder take control of the narrative and insert him in the matchup next weekend. Retiring from combat back in 2020, Felder has yet to make good on a rumored comeback.
Needless to say, Felder immediately shut him down. “You trying to get me hurt?” the UFC commentator joked in response to Belal’s matchmaking.
Belal further tried to blow some smoke, claiming Felder still had some gas left in the tank and all he needed was to let it rip.
Bro u still got gas in the tank rev up the engine!!!
— Belal Muhammad (@bullyb170) February 25, 2025
Gaethje, meanwhile, is open to suggestions and will fight just about anyone at UFC 313.
Fighters line up to face the Highlight Reel
Speaking briefly this morning with Daniel Cormier, Gaethje allegedly told the Hall of Fame star any and all comers are welcome at UFC 313.
And as such, lightweights like Rafael Fiziev, Mateusz Gamrot, and Renato Moicano are all stepping up to the plate.
“Let’s run it back Justin Gaethje,” Fiziev said, referring to their UFC 286 bout that he had lost by split decision.
Let’s run it back @Justin_Gaethje https://t.co/keha1XhI5r pic.twitter.com/iYVS3JiDm7
— Rafael “Ataman” Fiziev (@RafaelFiziev) February 25, 2025
He is not alone in wanting to run it against the former BMF champion either. Claiming his fight with Hooker saw the Kiwi get lucky with the judges, Gamrot has also issued a challenge for UFC 313.
My fight with Hooker was very close and he got lucky with the judges. Time to fix it and prove it !! @Justin_Gaethje @ufc @espn @MMAJunkie
— Mateusz Gamrot (@gamer_mma) February 25, 2025
The 24-3-0 star isn’t too bothered with the short notice either, claiming two weeks was enough for him.
Meanwhile, Brazilian fighter Moicano, who just fought Islam Makhachev for the lightweight title at UFC 311 on short notice and lost, is happy to try his luck again. “Two weeks is good,” said Moicano, adding “I have enough time for two or three sparring sessions.”
Of course, none of these fights are confirmed yet. As a matter of fact, whether or not the UFC even lets Gaethje compete on the card without Hooker is not known at this point.
Hooker’s injury doesn’t look as serious and might heal up in a few weeks, so the UFC could just reschedule this bout at a later PPV. There is a certain madness about a Gaethje vs Hooker fight and there’s no reason for the UFC to have the American rush against a new opponent, and take a possible classic away from the fans in the process.