Merab Dvalishvili Posts Hilarious Video of Run-In with UFC Champ Sean O’Malley’s Lookalike, Confronts Him for a Fight

Merab Dvalishvili is back at his trash-talking antics again. The Georgian is turning into one of the most likable personalities on the roster with his hilarious videos. Dvalishvili has been calling out the champ Sean O’Malley for a while now, ever since his UFC 299 win. ‘The Machine’ believes he deserves a title shot next and has been campaigning for it on X, calling the champ out and trash-talking him. His latest video had fans laughing uncontrollably.

Dvalishvili trains at the UFC Performance Institute, where a lot of other UFC fighters train. So naturally, they run into other fighters sometimes.

However, in his latest video, the Georgian staged a run-in with a man dressed up as Sean O’Malley on X, complete with the hair and the belt, and had this to say to him:

“Brother, why do you keep ducking me, bro? We gotta fight. You should mention my name, bro. Come on, bro. Stay here, talk to me, come on, bro.”

Merab Dvalishvili begged ‘The Champ’ to call him out for a fight and to stop ducking him. The bootleg Sean O’Malley then walked away without saying a word. The video did very well with fans who loved the skit. Dvalishvili sure knows how to connect with the fans using his humor.

Sean O’Malley is doing his part to get into the head of ‘The Machine’ as well. He revealed in a recent interview that he made some tweets to get the Georgian angry.

Sean O’Malley reveals his Merab Dvalishvili in 2025 tweet was to make him angry

Sean O’Malley recently tweeted out saying he would fight Merab Dvalishvili next in 2025. That would mean he would wait out the entire year without another fight.

However, in a recent interview with Michael Bisping on his YouTube channel, he revealed that he only said it to get the Georgian ‘p*ssed’:

“Yeah, you know Merab’s f*cking easy to get angry. He’s got short man syndrome, first of all. He’s just ugly as could be, so that’s gotta play a role in life, so just, you know, pecking at the little guy.”

Sean O’Malley was just trying to mess with Merab Dvalishvili. The pair seem to be set on fighting each other next, with the Georgian fresh off a win against Henry Cejudo.

This fight makes sense for the division with O’Malley still looking to make his second title defense against the man who trained alongside the former champion, Aljamain Sterling.