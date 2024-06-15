UFC’s Polyana Viana Celebrates Birthday Posing with ‘Best Boss’ Dana White

Brazilian UFC strawweight, Polyana Viana recently uploaded multiple Instagram stories on her 32nd birthday featuring several training partners and fans. But ‘Dama De Ferro’ had a special compliment for UFC President Dana White.

Despite allegations of unfair pay against the UFC boss, several fighters of his promotion, including Conor McGregor, have appreciated his generous nature. Viana’s act of dedicating a moment of her birthday to White is a testament to the same feelings of loyalty.

Viana posted a snap of her and White in the story, calling him the “best boss in the world”.

Now while Viana and McGregor have always been in support of White, this has not been the case for a lot of fighters, who are no longer with the organization.

Case in point, former UFC heavyweight champ, Francis Ngannou!

Francis Ngannou and Dana White’s public feud

The advent of 2023 subjected fans to a severely shocking update as Francis Ngannou decided to depart from the promotion.

After his exit, ‘The Predator’ received multiple questions about what triggered his departure. This is when Ngannou revealed Dana White and Co’s ‘shady tactics’ to restrict their fighters from being free agents and getting paid what they are worth.

The Cameroonian revealed how the UFC authorities kept on delaying the last contracted fight of their fighters if they didn’t agree to renew their contract as per Dana White and Co.’s terms.

The former UFC heavyweight champ revealed that UFC made use of a fighter’s helplessness, to a point where they would eventually run out of resources and agree to sign a new contract under the White’s terms.

It’s not uncommon for an individual to have different reputations before different people. However, while Viana, McGregor, and the like have sung the songs of White’s generosity, many legendary fighters, much like Ngannou have spoken against White’s business tactics.

It would be safe to say that fighters will have a Viana-like opinion about White only till they keep their heads down and accept the decisions made for them. Historically, a bit of dissent seems to have changed their perception of the UFC President.