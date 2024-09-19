Anthony Joshua vs. Daniel Dubois Start Time In 20+ Countries Including USA, UK, and Saudi Arabia

Aiming to become the champion for the third time in his career, Anthony Joshua will get cracking in London against fellow Brit, Daniel Dubois, for the IBF heavyweight world title. The two are slated to duke it out at the iconic Wembley stadium in front of 96,000 supporters this week, September 21.

Joshua, who steamrolled the former UFC heavyweight champion, Francis Ngannou in a massive crossover bout in Riyadh will use the momentum in his side to push the 27-year-old IBF heavyweight champ, who will defend his title for the very first time.

Fight fans can catch every second of the action live on TNT Sports Box Office. As a matter of fact, contrary to typical boxing events, this bout will be available on a variety of PPV channels including Sky Sports and DAZN boxing.

But there’s always a catch. The event is being broadcast in more than 20 countries. So nobody wants to set an alarm, then wake up and realize the match got over an hour ago. So in the interest of goodwill…

Country(Time Zone) Start time Main event walk USA(ET) 11:00 AM 6:00 PM Canada (ET) 11:00 AM 6:00 PM UK (BST) 4:00 PM 11:00 PM Australia (AEST) 1:00 AM (September 22) 8:00 AM (September 22) New Zealand (NZST) 3:00 AM (September 22) 10:00 AM (September 22) Brazil (BRT) 12:00 PM 5:00 PM France(CEST) 5:00 PM 12:00 AM (September 22) Italy (CEST) 5:00 PM 12:00 AM (September 22) Ireland (IST) 4:00 PM 11:00 PM Russia (MSK) 6:00 PM 1:00 AM (September 22) Ukraine(EEST) 5:00 PM 12:00 AM (September 22) Mexico (CT) 10:00 AM 5:00 PM China (CST) 11:00 PM 6:00 AM (Septemeber 22) Japan (JST) 12:00 AM (September 22) 7:00 AM (September 22) Philippines (PHT) 11:00 PM 6:00 AM (September 22) India (IST) 8:30 PM 3:30 AM (September 22) UAE (GST) 7:00 PM 2:00 AM (September 22) Saudi Arabia (AST) 6:00 PM 1:00 AM (September 22) South Africa (SAST) 5:00 PM 12:00 AM (September 22)

Now that that is done, set your clocks right. And if you’re an Aussie or a Kiwi, you have everybody’s deepest sympathies. But as the kids said in the 90s, it is what it is.

Now, coming back to this week’s clash, Dubois has dropped a bold claim, vowing to lay out the former champion cold, claiming he’s done with chatting.

Dubois vows to finish Joshua – ‘Time for war’

Heavyweight boxing is back in UK’s capital, London with two countrymen squaring off against each other for the title. Now, Joshua has a spectacular history of bouncing back, rising from ashes like when he did against Andy Ruiz Jr. Also considering his last outing, he is as dangerous as he has ever been. It’s always a joy watching him work!

But the young champion before the fight has taken a vow to demolish the champion and put a full stop to the 34-year-old’s reign of terror. As per, Mirror, Dubois said,

“It’s my job to do him in and finish him. The time for talking is over. I’m zoned in and focused; let’s get down to business and go to war.”

Daniel believes it’s his time to shine, feeling as confident as ever, and is ready to feed off the energy and carry the momentum with a cold finish over Joshua.