NA VCT Stage 2 Challengers: Teams, Format, Schedule

NA is the hottest region in VALORAANT esports. So make sure you know everything about one of the biggest eSports events.

The next stage of the 2022 VALORANT Champions Tour campaign is fast approaching. With this being the final stage before VCT Champions, Stage Two is of vital importance to all competing teams.

There’s a lot of excitement around North America in particular, with a plethora of high-profile roster moves leading into the start of the stage and the region still basking in OpTic’s triumph at Masters Reykjavík.

Stage 2 of #VCTChallengersNA is finally here! Tune in starting at 3PM PT to catch your favorite teams fight their way to the top! 📺 – https://t.co/LkYuIAMwUH pic.twitter.com/vZszxyqHdy — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) April 28, 2022

Also read: Tarik tweets his Top 10 NA VALORANT Organisations; leaves Sentinels out of the list

NA VCT Stage 2: Teams qualified

The main event of NA VCT 2022 Stage Two Challengers will feature 12 teams. The 12 teams will consist of the top four from Stage One, the top four from the first Stage Two open qualifier, and the top four from the second Stage Two open qualifier.

Four from Stage One: OpTic Gaming, The Guard, Cloud9, and XSET

Four from first Stage Two qualifier: NRG Esports, FaZe Clan, TSM, and Luminosity

Top four from second Stage Two qualifier: TBD

NA VCT Stage 2: Format

The NA VCT 2022 Stage Two Challengers main event will use the same format as Stage One. The 12 teams will be split into two groups. With all of the teams in each group playing each other once in a round robin. The top four teams from each group will qualify for the main event playoffs, which will be a double-elimination bracket. All matches will be best-of-three, except for the playoffs’ lower bracket final and the grand final, which will be best-of-five.

Schedule

The NA VCT 2022 Stage Two Challengers main event group stage is scheduled to start on May 13. Six matches are expected to be played out Friday through Sunday of each week, with two matches taking place each day.

The following schedule is speculative:

13 May to 15 May :Week One matches

20 May to 22 May: Week Two matches

27 May to 29: Week Three matches

Week four matches: June 3 to 5

Week five matches: June 10 to 12

Start of playoffs: June 16

VCT Masters is tentatively set for July, but official dates and locations have not been announced yet.

Also read: Valorant Night Market: When is the next night market coming to Valorant?