Valorant 5.07 Fracture Map Changes

Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Wed Oct 05 2022

The Valorant 5.07 Fracture map changes make the map a whole lot more like CS: GO with smoother corners and drops.

The new Fracture map changes look promising as Riot has remade cubbies, corners, and drops entirely. Players can now smoothly hold a spot without getting shot by numerous other angles.

Commenting on the changes, FPS Legend Shroud says that these map changes are fantastic and look more appealing. Here is the video:

Let us take a look at what changed on the map.

Valorant 5.07 Fracture Updates

Arcade

Arcade is wider since Riot removed a cubby to ensure attackers can better fend off defender aggression. This change benefits both sides.

B-Site Jump

They removed the jump-up stairs and smoothened them into a ramp to make it easier to hold sites and give freedom to move.

B Generator

A small corner is removed from this spot. Riot has also narrowed the area, making it easier to smoke off.

Defender Spawn

Riot removed a cubby on the back wall of defender spawn to make it smoother and simplify any retake attempts. This change will also prevent corner camping.

A Halls

The Devs have widened the area by removing the cubby in A Halls. This will easily let players take more space and allow for unrestricted movement.

A Site

Some minor changes include shifting the box on the top site from the middle to the back of the platform.

 

 

 

