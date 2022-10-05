Valorant 5.07 Fracture Map Changes
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Wed Oct 05 2022
The Valorant 5.07 Fracture map changes make the map a whole lot more like CS: GO with smoother corners and drops.
The new Fracture map changes look promising as Riot has remade cubbies, corners, and drops entirely. Players can now smoothly hold a spot without getting shot by numerous other angles.
Commenting on the changes, FPS Legend Shroud says that these map changes are fantastic and look more appealing. Here is the video:
Let us take a look at what changed on the map.
Valorant 5.07 Fracture Updates
Arcade
Arcade is wider since Riot removed a cubby to ensure attackers can better fend off defender aggression. This change benefits both sides.
B-Site Jump
They removed the jump-up stairs and smoothened them into a ramp to make it easier to hold sites and give freedom to move.
B Generator
A small corner is removed from this spot. Riot has also narrowed the area, making it easier to smoke off.
Defender Spawn
Riot removed a cubby on the back wall of defender spawn to make it smoother and simplify any retake attempts. This change will also prevent corner camping.
A Halls
The Devs have widened the area by removing the cubby in A Halls. This will easily let players take more space and allow for unrestricted movement.
A Site
Some minor changes include shifting the box on the top site from the middle to the back of the platform.