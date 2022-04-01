VALORANT 5 stacks might be broken as a Bronze 3 player plays in an Immortal/Diamond lobby

Has VALORANT broken competitive 5 stacks? Let’s take a look at how it might broken.

In November 2021, VALORANT released patch 3.10, which allowed players to five-stack in competitive regardless of ranking. This update made it so players from across all ranks could play with one another, without restrictions. The amount of RR earned through these games varied on the ranks of the players.

This patch wasn’t under much controversy. To most people it seemed like a good update as it will help people from all ranks to improve and play with their friends from any rank. However, this update might just be broken.

Also read: Braveaf gets suspended from the Fnatic Valorant roster as some disturbing screenshots emerge on his opinions on Russian/Ukraine

Bronze 3 player in an Immortal/Diamond lobby

Professional VALORANT player for CLG Red Han “it not han” Nguyen posted a picture of their ranked game. He was questioning how the Immortal lobby had a Bronze player. It not han posted the screenshot of their game to Twitter, showing their team consisted of two Immortal players and three Diamond players. On the other side, they were facing four Immortals and one lone, standout Bronze player.

“HOW IS THERE BRONZE??????????????? RIOT?????” It not han said.

HOW IS THERE BRONZE??????????????? RIOT????? pic.twitter.com/hxrg7ReGIP — CLG han (@itnothan_) March 30, 2022

The Bronze 3 Chamber on the enemy team, known as “Phuc,” made it through the game full of Immortals with six kills and 18 deaths. While triple negative is not an impressive stat by any means, most Bronze players would be more than happy with six kills against players at the rank of most pros.

The ability to have a Bronze player on the enemy team in an Immortal queue may bring questions regarding whether or not VALORANT should put a limit on the difference between the ranks when playing together.

Also read: Valorant Masters Reykjavik 2022: Format, Schedule and Teams Qualified

Future for ranked 5 stacks

As of now, this seems to be the only instance under the spotlight. But, such issues have been coming up ever since Patch 3.01. Now, the question remains; will Riot Games fix this? Currently, it doesn’t look like it but hopefully we can expect some minor changes.