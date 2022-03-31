Braveaf gets suspended from the Fnatic Valorant roster as some disturbing screenshots emerge on his opinions on Russian/Ukraine

Fnatic has currently suspended Braveaf from their active Valorant roster, as some screenshots get leaked on Braveaf supporting Russia.

Andrey “BraveAF” Gorchakov is a 26-year-old Russian professional valorant player. He joined the Fnatic Valorant roster on the 21st of January 2022, and has been representing them ever since. Fnatic has been playing really well with BraveAF on their team, and also qualified for Master 1 Reykjavik. However, it is all going to change now.

As Fnatic is benched the Russian player for the time being, sure to his previous conversations about Russia/Ukraine. And he will be suspended till Fnatic completes its investigation and declares its result. Which would either exonerate him or kick him from the team.

Braveaf Leaked Screenshots

These screenshots started flowing around yesterday, with Andrey talking to a Ukrainian girl about how Russia is right in its ways.

Even though he doesn’t seem to be aware of what was exactly happening in Ukraine, he did believe in Putin’s cause. As he said, “I hope this ends as soon as possible, and Russia, Ukraine, and Belarus will be a single whole, Cause nobody wants it in the west”

He also said, “People in the west have achieved the collapse of USSR, now they want the Collapse of CIS, and Ukraine succumbs to them and putting won’t let this happen“. He also added, “I’m not very competent in this but I’ll judge on by belief but you need to give up as soon as possible”

His Side of the story

About current situation… these screenshots are from direct messages of me and Ukrainian girl. We had a little chat before 24th of feb and I wrote her in the morning of 24th feb to know if she’s alright. By that time nobody knew what’s going on and I just wrote my initial… — FNATIC braveaf (@braveaff) March 30, 2022

He is saying that this conversation took place on the 24th of February, which is the day on which Russia began its invasion. And we all got to know about the situation a few days later.

And by saying “give up” I meant to put down this conflict so less people get hurt. I am for PEACE — FNATIC braveaf (@braveaff) March 30, 2022

And whatever is happening over there is completely unprecedented. But in BraveAF’s defense, he did think that this was a strategical move where civilians won’t be hurt, but what’s done is done.

There is no right/ wrong here, as the conversation took place before everything bombarded and terrible things started happening. But as to BraveAF’s current standings he will be suspended till Fnatic either clears him or else he will be dropped from the roster.