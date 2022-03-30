Valorant Masters Reykjavik 2022: Format, Schedule and Teams Qualified

Now that we have all the 12 teams qualified for Valorant Masters, it is a good time to learn the format of the prestigious VALORANT event.

Heading into VCT Master’s 2022, there is a lot we need to understand. That includes the format, dates, and teams. Many were speculating about the format but Riot Games has not been disappointed with the preparation of the upcoming event.

They released a video on YouTube explaining the format. The video explanation might be a little confusing for viewers with the insane graphics and fast-paced editing. So here, you will find a perfect understanding of the format.

Valorant Masters Format and Event Date

VCT Master’s Reykjavik 2022 will have two stages: Group Stage and Playoffs. This is a common theme with Riot Tournaments. Master’s 2022 will take place from April 10th to April 30th.

Group Stage

The Group Stage consists of two groups: Group A and Group B. All teams that qualified without having the Number 1 seed in their region will be playing in the Group Stage. 8 teams will be segregated randomly into those two groups. Teams that won in their region i.e. finished with 1st seed will directly move onto the playoffs. The Guard, G2, Paper Rex, and the winner of the Brazil-LATAM region have been given a direct seat in the playoffs.

The Lower Final and Upper Final winners in both groups will move on to the playoffs. The seeding of each team in their regions is extremely crucial in the Master’s 2022 Group Stage. Every series in this stage is a B03.

Playoffs Stage

The 4 teams which move on from the Group Stage plus the Number 1 seeds from NA, EMEA, APAC, and Brazil/LATAM will be randomly placed in an eight-team double-elimination bracket. The losing teams of Upper Bracket Round 1 will move onto Lower Bracket Round 1. Similarly, the losing teams in Upper Bracket Round 2 will move onto Lower Bracket Round 2 where they will face the winners of Round 1 in Lower Bracket.

That way we have two Finals: Upper Bracket Final and Lower Bracket Final. The winners of both brackets have a guaranteed spot in VCT Champions 2022 whereas the other teams will qualify for Champions based on a point system in Master’s 2022.

Teams qualified

In total, 12 teams have qualified for Master’s 2022 Reykjavik. With 8 teams competing in the Group Stage and 4 teams directly in the playoffs.

Teams Qualified for Playoffs

The Guard (NA) G2 (EMEA) Paper Rex (APAC) Winner of Brazil-LATAM LCQ

Teams qualified for Group Stage