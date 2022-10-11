Valorant Agent Harbor : Meet Valorant’s newest Controller

Riot unveiled the newest Valorant Agent Harbor in a Tweet, and the rumors of the water wall blocking bullets were true.

It is that time of the month when fans get excited about a new Valorant Act. But this time, they are more interested in Varun Batra. He is the newest agent in Valorant, codenamed “Harbor,” due to his water powers. Recently Riot tweeted a picture showing the fans what he looks like and a sneak peek at his water-based ability.



Valorant Agent Harbor

As you can see in the above tweet, Harbor sports a beautiful beard and looks suspiciously close to Peter Parker from Spiderman-Into the Spiderverse. But this agent has more of a sculpted look. Along with his aesthetic, fans are praising Riot’s design team for putting so much effort into creating this concept art.

Also Read: How to Get Better at Valorant

Fans are comparing him to a younger Brimstone because of his facial structure. This description fits accurately due to his stubble and facial features. Fans are yet to see an official trailer showcasing the character, just like we received with Neon and Fade.

The name Harbor refers to a secure port area, thus confirming his affinity to water. He will have water-controlling/bending skills, which are only seen through other agents that affect nature. This will be interesting to see as other nature-manipulating agents are still in the meta years after launch.

Fans are reacting positively as they believe this agent will break the game. But that will not be the case as players thought the same thing about Neon and Fade, but they rarely appear in the meta. They are only used in Pro-Play by efficient teams.

There is not much there to decipher from this new agent concept art, but we can see his name written in Hindi over the English translation. There is a tidal wave of water right behind his motorcycle, which seems to be an indication of his water-based ability.

Only time will tell what this agent brings to the game, but fans are excited to see it.

Also Read: Battlefield 2042 Update 2.1.1 early patch notes reveal all changes ahead of tomorrow’s release