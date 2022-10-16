Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass Rewards
Adnan Juzar Kachwala
|Sun Oct 16 2022
The Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass brings us the Iridian Thorn, Starlit Odyssey, and Rune Stone skin collections.
The newest Valorant update is right around the corner. Harbor is coming in with his tidal waves sweeping the game, and new UI changes The Devs offer the players. Along with that, news has just been released of what the battle pass looks like for the latest act.
There are three new skin collections. The Iridian Thorm, Starlit Odyssey, and Rune Stone are all inspired by the Indian Culture and Harbor’s Character design. However, let us look at each tier reward we will get when we advance further into the battle pass.
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass Tiers and Rewards
The rewards are in chronological order of tier advancement.
Tier 1-5 (Premium)
- Rune Stone Marshal
- Rune Stone Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- Sneakerhead Player Card
- Iridian Thorn Judge
Free rewards are 10 Radianite Points and an Icebox Schema card.
Tier 6-10 (Premium)
- No Vision Spray
- Written in the Stars Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Written in the Stars: Sova Player Card
- Starlit Odyssey Guardian
Free reward is the Episode 5 Act 3 Coin Buddy.
Tier 11-15 (Premium)
- Rune Stone Card
- Unconditional Surrender Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Shell Song Buddy
- Rune Stone Bulldog
Free rewards are 10 Radianite points and a Cursed Title.
Tier 16-20 (Premium)
- Iridian Thorn Sheriff
- Harbor ID Card
- Surprise! It’s a Tiger Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Rune Stone Shorty
Free reward is Simple Instructions Spray.
Tier 21-25 (Premium)
- I Sleep Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Ornamental Commander Buddy
- Fascinating Spray
- Starlit Odyssey Vandal
Free rewards are Unearthed: The Mask Player card and 10 Radianite Points.
Tier 26-30 (Premium)
- Fill Your Card Spray
- 10 Radianite Points
- Always Watching Spray
- Iridian Thorn Card
- Iridian Thorn Bucky
Free reward is Corbin’s Light Buddy.
Tier 31-35 (Premium)
- Unearthed: The Gauntlet Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Halo Halo Buddy
- Mind Blown Spray
- Starlit Odyssey Spectre
Free rewards are an Icy Title and 10 Radianite points.
Tier 36-40 (Premium)
- Hawk Out Spray
- Star Lotus Buddy
- Unstoppable // Omen Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Rune Stone Odin
Free reward is the Treat Those Burns Spray.
Tier 41-45 (Premium)
- 10 Radianite Points
- Unearthed: The Bracelet Card
- See You Next Round Spray
- Sketchy AFK Spray
- Iridian Thorn Operator
Free reward is the Can’t Break Me buddy.
Tier 46-50 (Premium)
- Breach’s Approval Spray
- Iridian Thorn Buddy
- Grand Designs Card
- 10 Radianite Points
- Iridian Thorn Blade
Free rewards are the Astral Conduit Player Card and Sarlit Odyssey Ghost.
Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass Epilogue Rewards
- Shell Song Buddy
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- 10 Radianite Points
- Sneakerhead Card
