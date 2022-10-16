Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass Rewards

The Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass brings us the Iridian Thorn, Starlit Odyssey, and Rune Stone skin collections.

The newest Valorant update is right around the corner. Harbor is coming in with his tidal waves sweeping the game, and new UI changes The Devs offer the players. Along with that, news has just been released of what the battle pass looks like for the latest act.

There are three new skin collections. The Iridian Thorm, Starlit Odyssey, and Rune Stone are all inspired by the Indian Culture and Harbor’s Character design. However, let us look at each tier reward we will get when we advance further into the battle pass.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass Tiers and Rewards

The rewards are in chronological order of tier advancement.

Tier 1-5 (Premium)

Rune Stone Marshal

Rune Stone Buddy

10 Radianite Points

Sneakerhead Player Card

Iridian Thorn Judge

Free rewards are 10 Radianite Points and an Icebox Schema card.

Tier 6-10 (Premium)

No Vision Spray

Written in the Stars Spray

10 Radianite Points

Written in the Stars: Sova Player Card

Starlit Odyssey Guardian

Free reward is the Episode 5 Act 3 Coin Buddy.

Tier 11-15 (Premium)

Rune Stone Card

Unconditional Surrender Spray

10 Radianite Points

Shell Song Buddy

Rune Stone Bulldog

Free rewards are 10 Radianite points and a Cursed Title.

Tier 16-20 (Premium)

Iridian Thorn Sheriff

Harbor ID Card

Surprise! It’s a Tiger Spray

10 Radianite Points

Rune Stone Shorty

Free reward is Simple Instructions Spray.

Tier 21-25 (Premium)

I Sleep Spray

10 Radianite Points

Ornamental Commander Buddy

Fascinating Spray

Starlit Odyssey Vandal

Free rewards are Unearthed: The Mask Player card and 10 Radianite Points.

Tier 26-30 (Premium)

Fill Your Card Spray

10 Radianite Points

Always Watching Spray

Iridian Thorn Card

Iridian Thorn Bucky

Free reward is Corbin’s Light Buddy.

Tier 31-35 (Premium)

Unearthed: The Gauntlet Card

10 Radianite Points

Halo Halo Buddy

Mind Blown Spray

Starlit Odyssey Spectre

Free rewards are an Icy Title and 10 Radianite points.

Tier 36-40 (Premium)

Hawk Out Spray

Star Lotus Buddy

Unstoppable // Omen Card

10 Radianite Points

Rune Stone Odin

Free reward is the Treat Those Burns Spray.

Tier 41-45 (Premium)

10 Radianite Points

Unearthed: The Bracelet Card

See You Next Round Spray

Sketchy AFK Spray

Iridian Thorn Operator

Free reward is the Can’t Break Me buddy.

Tier 46-50 (Premium)

Breach’s Approval Spray

Iridian Thorn Buddy

Grand Designs Card

10 Radianite Points

Iridian Thorn Blade

Free rewards are the Astral Conduit Player Card and Sarlit Odyssey Ghost.

Valorant Episode 5 Act 3 Battlepass Epilogue Rewards

Shell Song Buddy

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

10 Radianite Points

Sneakerhead Card

