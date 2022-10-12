When is Harbor coming to Valorant? The best answer, for now, is after Act 2 Finishes, which is on October 17th.

Riot recently gave us a glimpse of Harbor’s looks, abilities, and backstory. The fans have been demanding more ever since. India’s agent has a reputation to keep once released in the game. It will be interesting to see how pros use this agent with his various bullet-blocking abilities.

Let us discuss when Harbor will make his way in-game.

When is Harbor coming to Valorant?

The Ranked Act is coming to a close, but there’s still some time to climb. Tag your duo and get in the queue before it gets reset. pic.twitter.com/EC81FPpCY4 — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) October 7, 2022

Valorant will soon receive another controller, and Twitter welcomed seeing a new agent in the game. This sight was made better by the reactions of fellow gamers. Check them out below.

The fans are set to get their hands on the new agent after the recent Valorant Ranked Act ends on October 17th. So the servers will go down sometime around October 18th. A year has passed since the game received a new Controller agent, and fans are excited to see what this agent can do.

Having an affinity to water means that all elements are now complete. The abilities revealed in the new trailer for Harbor showed us Bullet protecting bubbles, walls, and an ultimate ability that uses an artifact. The new act will also bring us a new battle pass and a weapon collection.

His backstory includes finding a Relic in Mumbai, which gives him his affinity for water. The trailer video also showed how REALM is chasing him for this Relic. To save him from REALM, The Team contacts Varun and rescues him from REALM after an intense chase.

As for now, we know that the new act releases on October 18th(October 19th for Indian players), and it will be a good update for controller players. The battle pass is yet to be unveiled, along with the new weapon collection.

