Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 patch notes: What’s new with 7.0 update?

Valorant is finally receiving another major update with Episode 7 Act 1 which will bring a huge amount of changes. For instance, a new meta-changing Sentinel Agent named Deadlock is arriving in the competitive shooter with the next update.

Advertisement

Riot Games has a tendency of giving updates to Valorant in a scheduled manner to keep the game fresh for all. Sometimes the developers either give a new Agent or map on everyone can play on. Thus with the latest major update, a new Sentinel will be joining the faction.

Other than playable features, Riot Games also brings quality-of-life updates to the game for ease of players. Since a lot is arriving with the new update, let us take a look at everything coming to the game in this article.

Advertisement

Everything included with Valorant Episode 7 Act 1 update

Episode 7 Act 1 update is yet another major update coming to Riot’s competitive shooter, Valorant. Some of the highlights of this update are a new Sentinel Agent named Deadlock, a new Battlepass, and the addition of Kingdom Points. To help players know more about the additions coming to the shooter with the next update, everything has been collected and listed below:

GENERAL UPDATE

Spray Wheel

New text has been added to the Spray equip screen that would indicate player-bound key binds.

AGENT UPDATES

Deadlock

Deadlock will be available for all after the Episode 7 Act 1 update. The new addition is a Sentinel Agent focusing on slowing players down and hunting them with her Annihilation ability. Players can unlock the agent by either using 1000 VP or grinding the game to earn newly introduced Kingdom Points.



MODES UPDATES

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/PlayVALORANT/status/1672812799876284416?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Team Deathmatch

Advertisement

Team Deathmatch will be available for all players after the Episode 7 Act 1 update. This mode will have three new maps and four timed stages with no econ. Players will be able to respawn after 1.5 seconds. This will be a 5 versus 5 mode, and the first team to reach 100 kills will win the game.



Progression System Update

Daily Rewards This newly updated feature identifies player engagement in the game with daily rewards progression. Every match played by players will earn progress on a Checkpoint Track in the daily rewards section. Each checkpoint on the track yields quantities of XP and our new in-game currency called Kingdom Credits . Additionally, every game modes provide progress toward Daily Rewards, the only exception being Deathmatch . A ccessories, Agents, and Agent Gears can be bought using the new Kingdom Credits.

Accessory Store Players can now use Kingdom Credits to purchase accessories from previous Battlepasses which include the following: Player Cards, Sprays, Titles, and Gun Buddies. Agent Store The Agent Store will streamline the Agent acquisition process which was earlier based on Agent Contracts only. Players will be able to use VP or Recruitment Tokens to unlock an Agent. However, now they have the third option of unlocking them using Kingdom Credits. Agent Recruitment Events Every Agent will now have their own Recruitment Event whenever they are launched. When these events are going on, players earn XP towards the new Agent automatically. Additionally, players won’t be able to unlock the new Agent with Kingdom Credits during or Recruitment Tokens this tenure. However, the option to recruit them using VP still exists. In case players don’t earn enough XP during a Recruitment Event to unlock an Agent it becomes available for purchase normally. Then do so by heading to the Agent Store right after the Recruitment Event is over. Agent Gear Every Agent-themed gear is available for purchase using Kingdom Credits. Instead of 10 levels of Agent Contract players will now have 10 levels of Agent Gears. In order to acquire an Agent Gear, players have to first own the Agent, then they will be able to progress this newly added feature. Earlier level 5 was used to unlock a specific Agent in the game. However, after the addition of Agent Store, level 5 will now grant play a specific amount of Kingdom Credits. In case you already have an Agent unlocked, no Kingdom Credits would be rewarded at level 5.



Bug fixes coming with the 7.0 update

General

Previously the Spray Wheel was not appearing in-game when there was packet loss during player load-in, which has been fixed with this update. It is expected that this bug would occur much less frequently according to Riot Games.

There was a bug where players were able to purchase outside of their account’s region which has been resolved.

Players were able to see the opponent team’s bullet tracers during the Buy Phase of the game, which has been fixed with the 7.0 update.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ValorantEsports/status/1672816379391791105?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Agents

Chamber’s Rendezvous interrupted the teleport when Suppressed during mid animation, it won’t happen anymore.

Fixes have been introduced to Yoru’s Gatecrash interrupting the teleport when Suppressed during mid-animation just like Chamber.

Omen’s From the Shadows would cancel the teleport while in the Suppressed state while forming, which won’t happen after this update.

Cypher’s Spycam was placeable on Lotus’ rotating doors, the Agent won’t be able to do that anymore.

There was an issue where Sage’s Barrier Orb would sometimes rotate multiple times from a single button press when placing it, it has been resolved with the 7.0 update.

Resolved issue where on some maps geo Cypher could not pick up his Cyber Cage during the Buy Phase.

Bug fixes have been done with Killjoy’s Alarmbot where it could be destroyed from a farther distance than intended by Raze’s Boom Bot.

Frame rate used to decrease when Reyna is healing from Devour, this has been fixed for all.

Social

Chinese Baidu Pinyin input method could only type English in chat, it won’t be an issue anymore.

The Push-to-Talk button occasionally allowed for voice to be transmitted even after letting go of the button, it won’t be happening with the upcoming update.

KNOWN ISSUES

General

An Agent’s HP number is observable when staying in the Spike Cam perspective.

The red background that displays behind the HP number when an Agent is in critical health, is likely to be visible even if the Agent is not in critical health.

That is all the information known about the new 7.0 update for Riot Games’ competitive shooter. If you are pleased to read this article, check out other Valorant content on the website by clicking here.