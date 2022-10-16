Valorant Harbor Abilities Revealed

New gameplay footage released by Riot Games showcases Valorant Harbor Abilities with a Water Wall, Water Bubble, and a Tidal Wave.

As the release of Harbor draws closer, content creators are running to see how broken/unfair he is. Many creators have said his wall abilities completely triumph over Astra and Phoenix walls. Today we will look at his abilities, each of them to figure out what they do and how they can help make sites safer in Valorant.

Also Read: Valorant 5.08 Update UI Changes Revealed

Valorant Harbor Abilities Explained

C Ability – Cascade

EQUIP a wave of water. FIRE to send the wave rolling forward through walls. RE-USE to stop the wave. Players ht are SLOWED.

As you can see, the C ability throws a water wall forward, slowing enemies in its path. This will be useful in quick executes during attacks. Additionally, it will be very beneficial with a Sova Dart or Breach Stun. Plus, the best part about this is you can stop it, and it forms a temporary water wall that you can use as a cover.

Enemies can shoot through this wall.

Q Ability – Cove

EQUIP a sphere of shielding water. FIRE to throw. ALT FIRE to underhand throw. Upon impacting the ground, spawn a water shield that blocks bullets.

Cove is a unique ability. It works like a Viper Orb, but it blocks bullets. However, the shield has a certain amount of HP; if that HP is depleted, it runs out. Moreover, after the HP shield depletes, the orb lasts for a second before completely vanishing.

E Ability – High Tide

EQUIP a wall of water. FIRE to send it forward along the ground. HOLD FIRE to guide the water in the direction of your crosshair, passing through the world, spawning a wall along the water’s path. ALT FIRE while bending to stop the water early. Players hit are SLOWED.

With a 40 sec cooldown, this ability gives the player a water wall that can be used to enter sites safely. Combine this with a Kayo pop flash to set up attacks.

X Ability(Ultimate) – Reckoning

EQUIP the full power of you Artifact. FIRE to summon a geyser pool on the ground. Enemy players in the area are targeted by successive geyser strikes. Players caught within a strike are CONCUSSED.

It works like a Breach Ultimate combined with a Brimstone Ultimate. There is a huge AOE circle that appears before casting and concussed enemies. This ability will be essential in taking control of sites. The casting speed is quick, and the strikes frequently appear, allowing for easy retakes of bombsites.

Also Read: When is Harbor coming to Valorant?