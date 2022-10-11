Twitter Reacts to Harbor : Valorant’s Newest Agent

Recently, Riot gave us a sneak peek of Valorant’s newest Controller. Here’s how Twitter Reacts to Harbor: Valorant’s latest Agent.

Riot has revealed what the newest Agent would look like, and fans are taking it positively, to say the least. As soon as Harbor hit the Twitter feeds, fans started to catcall him just like they do with other Valorant agents. This is all in good fun and pretty hilarious to view.

That is why today we will look at the most hilarious/ intriguing tweets from the feeds of the Varun Batra character reveal.

Twitter Reacts to Harbor

Harbor got more than a positive response to his reveal as fans rushed to commentate their views about the said character. One Twitter user named Chetan Singh hilariously compared Harbor’s face and physique to that of the Indian Actor Ranveer Singh.

One user named KJC eSports did not shy away from making a Pearl Harbor joke because why wouldn’t they? The tweet includes combining Peal and Harbor concept art.



One user took advantage of Harbor’s similarity to Brimstone and used the Toy Story format to craft a hilarious-looking meme. This meme compares both of the Agent’s controller play styles. Check it out.



With Harbor’s affinity to water, it is only fitting that fans will make a Water-Bending joke sometime or the other. Twitter user Hevnn was the first to jump the gun and post a gif that shows a boy emulating water-bending and timing it perfectly to water wave crashes. Check it out.



O.V.O Shawn used the confused Squidward meme where he pictures the other fish naked and thinks he’s hot. The meme left the comment section in stitches. We have attached it down below for your laughing pleasure.



As the newest act gets closer, we will know more about the Agent soon enough. Riot will likely release an ability/cinematic trailer as they did with Neon and Fade.

