Valorant New Agent Harbor Abilities and Character First Look

The newest Character Trailer shows the Valorant New Agent Harbor. The trailer reveals his whole look, backstory, and abilities.

The newest trailer on the official Valorant YouTube channel shows footage of Varun Batra. The game’s newest agent tells us what he has been through for the past months before joining Valorant. This article will discuss his back story and the potential abilities we observe.

Valorant New Agent Harbor: Backstory

The video starts with Harbor narrating and getting chased by two REALM agents. He quickly loses them thanks to his gadget and water ability. We see how Varun Batra gets his powers after losing the REALM Agents. The flashback shows Harbor and another REALM agent traveling to Mumbai and exploring a hidden cave entrance for an ancient artifact.

As soon as Varun goes to obtain the artifact, it bonds with him, giving him his signature Water powers. The REALM agent attempts a double cross and shoots at Batra; his ability (The Water Wall) blocks the bullets. This allows Harbor to escape. We return to the present, which shows Harbor falling off the edge of a building.

As he falls, Brimstone grabs his hands and pulls him up to the chopper. This act prompts Harbor to see, “You’re late,” to which Brimstone replies, “and You’re heavy; welcome to Valorant.” This prompts Harbor to look over at the horizon and utter “Chalo,” which means Let’s go in Hindi, as the Valorant logo appears on the screen.

Harbor: Potential Abilities

There are some subtle shots in the trailer which reveal Harbor’s abilities. There is a water wall that we talked about earlier. A tidal wave that sweeps over enemies in a shot that quickly changes and a water bubble that stops bullets.

It is unknown if the water bubble is a personal ability or if it can also help teammates. The ultimate ability involves the artifact Harbor picked up in the flashback. It is unknown how powerful the artifact is and what the ability might do, but fans are excited to find out.

Harbor releases as soon as the next update drops, probably after this act finishes.

