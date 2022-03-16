Wayfinder Card: How and When to Claim the upcoming Valorant Prime Gaming Reward?

Looking to cop some free stuff, here is how to claim the upcoming prime gaming Valorant reward, the Wayfinder Card.

Prime Gaming is a part of Amazon’s cultural experiences. Which allows users to have a free Twitch subscription along with free loot from video games. A lot of games have the feature for players to connect their prime account and avail free rewards.

Valorant is one of those games which allows prime gaming. And for the year 2022 Riot has some big plans for the prime gaming rewards starting in February 2022. We already got to see the Wayfinder shorty and the Luck buddy, now we get to see the new player card.

Prime Gaming rewards for VALORANT starting February 2022 will include: 2 weapon skins, 2 player cards, 4 Gunbuddies, and 4 sprays. | #VALORANT — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) October 27, 2021

Also Read: VALORANT: Team Ace skin bundle leaked in VCT with its prices

Wayfinder Card, a Prime gaming reward

Next Prime Gaming reward; “Wayfinder Card”. Available from March 25/26th. pic.twitter.com/wK87Djhy4z — floxay (@floxayyy) March 15, 2022

This is the third Valorant prime gaming reward going into 2022. And it follows the theme of Wayfinder Shorty, with the color scheme of Black and Gold.

This card is supposed to hit the prime gaming loot store on the 26th of March.

Also Read: Looks like Sean Gares might finally join the Sentinels Valorant roster after all

How to Claim Valorant Prime Gaming Loot

To claim your free In-game loot you need to have a prime gaming account. If you don’t have one yet, you can sign up for a free, 30-day trial of Prime.

And after that, all you have to do is claim your reward by going to the amazon prime gaming loot. However, keep in mind that prime gaming is not available everywhere. It is only available in a few countries, check out if your country has prime gaming or not at prime gaming countries.