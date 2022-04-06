Best Phantom skins: Which are the most popular Phantom skins in Valorant?

Out of all the extraordinary valorant skins, let’s take a look at the Best Phantom Skins. And which are some of the must-buy skins.

Valorant is turning out to be one of the most played first-person agent shooters. This is mostly thanks to the highly engaging dev community, ever-updating meta, and most importantly its insane skin collections.

Since Valorant’s release in June 2020, we got to see some of the most extraordinary skins collections such as the Glitchpop, Oni, Reaver, RGX, and more. But out of all let’s see which phantom skins pop out.

Best Phantom skins

We might have seen a lot of phantom skins down the lane, but let’s take a look at the best of the best.

7) Singularity Phantom

This might be an unpopular opinion keeping Singularity in 7th position. However, since its release, it has not been everyone’s favorite as its sound becomes a bit stingy after some time. Especially when you spray, it sounds like you are using a machine gun.

This is overall a lit skin but not suitable for phantom.

6) Recon Phantom

Recon Phantom may not have all the high-tech animations and finishers however, people just fall in love with its sound. Mostly its kills sound and the kill animation. But most of the people who value it are the CS: GO veterans.

6) Ruination Phantom

The League of legends adaptation received a lot of love at its release and it continues to after all this time. Players just live the metallic sounds and well as its deathly finisher.

5) Glitchpop Phantom

Glitchpop has been one of the most famous skin collections. We might not see many glitch pop phantom skins in current matches, but it still has one of the most sales and an awesome finisher.

4) Protocol Phantom

Protocol is one of the most recent phantom skins which received a lot of love from the community. Especially when they came they came to know that the skin itself has its own voice lines.

With an insane transformers finisher.

3) Prime 2.0 Phantom

Prime of the first skin set which got the most earnings, and when Prime 2.0 was released it got more. Prime 2.0 phantom has been one of the most used skins with Sick form sentinels leading the pack along with its bull finisher.

2) Ion Phantom

Ion has been one of the most cleanest and most famous skin collections. And its kills animation with its finisher is just the icing of the cake. This is one of the famous collections which only has one variant.

1) Oni Phantom

And I’m sure that you guessed it, ONI is leading the phantom race by a mile. So far we have not seen a better skin line than the Oni phantom. And it is also very evident in the pro scene as most of the professional players use this skin. But we are sure valorant is cooking something in the lab in competition to Oni.

