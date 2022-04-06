VALORANT: Use this Yoru Clone and Sova Recon bolt combo to confuse your enemies

Sova’s Recon Bolt can be attached to Yoru’s fake to reveal and flash enemies.

Yoru has been one of the most talked about agents in VALORANT. The Japanese dimension ripper was expected to be a popular pick during his release. But soon players released he isn’t viable for ranked gameplay. His pick rate in tournaments is the lowest from all the agents. This brought forth one of the biggest agent reworks in the FPS tactical shooter.

Whereas, Sova’s kit has practically been untouched since beta. He is one of the strongest agents and a must pick on certain maps. But here we might have one of the easiest and deadliest combos with Yoru and Sova.

Yoru Clone and Sova Recon Bolt Combo

Reddit user MisuteriasuKe showcases this deadly combo with a Sova recon and Yoru clone.

Yoru’s fake when shot turns into a flash to anyone within sight, which has tortured VALORANT queues since its release. Players have even been adding to the illusion by running in a straight line to mimic the fake.