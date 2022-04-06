VALORANT: Use this Yoru Clone and Sova Recon bolt combo to confuse your enemies

Sova’s Recon Bolt can be attached to Yoru’s fake to reveal and flash enemies.
Yoru has been one of the most talked about agents in VALORANT. The Japanese dimension ripper was expected to be a popular pick during his release. But soon players released he isn’t viable for ranked gameplay. His pick rate in tournaments is the lowest from all the agents. This brought forth one of the biggest agent reworks in the FPS tactical shooter.
Whereas, Sova’s kit has practically been untouched since beta. He is one of the strongest agents and a must pick on certain maps. But here we might have one of the easiest and deadliest combos with Yoru and Sova.
Yoru Clone and Sova Recon Bolt Combo
Reddit user MisuteriasuKe showcases this deadly combo with a Sova recon and Yoru clone.
Yoru’s fake when shot turns into a flash to anyone within sight, which has tortured VALORANT queues since its release. Players have even been adding to the illusion by running in a straight line to mimic the fake.
The Yoru fake blinds enemies that shoot at it but the attached Sova bolt reveals enemies surrounding the fake as it travels. The technique essentially acts as a double-edged sword for anyone it may encounter.
Players will attempt to shoot the Sova bolt off of the Yoru fake to stop it from revealing their positions but this could end in everyone around the fake getting flashed if a stray bullet hits the Yoru. With the situation being a lose-lose for the opposition, it makes the strategy perfect for teams trying to enter or defend a site.
Ideal situations for this deadly combo
This combo can be repeated over and over in a single game from various angles. Provided you have the communication with your ally Yoru/Sova. You can use this to enter a site on Attack. It will help you clear space and give you information. Not only does it give you information but it will also blind enemies if they shoot the clone, giving you a window of time to push.
You can also use it on Defense to plan some early pushes. It can give you information of where the enemies are and even blind enemies to catch your opponents off-guard for an early push. This combo can also be used to retake a site and help your team push onto site to defuse the bomb.