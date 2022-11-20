Valorant Skins To Use for Meta Weapons : Oni Phantom, Ion Sheriff and More

Today we will look at the Top 5 Valorant Skins for Meta Weapons. The article will include Vandal, Phantom, Ares, and more skins.

Weapon Skins in Valorant do not give any buffs, but some players swear it helps get better aim. That is due to the bullet tracers and the sound of the weapon; it’s a psychological concept. However, there is no denying that Riot spends much of its time and budget making good skins. This article will look at the Top 5 skins for meta weapons in Valorant.

Top 5 Valorant Skins that are Worth Purchasing

5. Ion Sheriff

The Ion Sheriff’s reactor core in the middle, with the satisfying sound of the kill medals and shots, makes it one of the best Sheriff skins in the game. The more you upgrade this weapon, the better it looks. Any Ion collection weapon is a good substitution, but we picked the Sheriff because it has helped many people convert eco rounds because of the satisfactory one-taps.

4. Singularity Ares

The satisfying shooting sound like a Laser from Nova Legacy makes this skin so good. Plus, the ending animation, the glowing colors, and the reload has all of our admiration and the reasoning behind putting it in fourth place.

3. Sentinels of Light Operator

The game would not be what it is without the OP. This is why the Sentinels of Light Operator sounds like you are reigning down divine intervention. The reload animation is slick, while the last kill sound is mysterious. Along with that, each shot you take sounds like an artillery hit. The colors in this skin are beautiful too.

2. Oni/Reaver/Glitchpop Phantom Valorant Skins

Any three of these skins are the best for satisfying sprays in the game, especially the Glitchpop. The colored smoke that comes after consecutive shooting in the Glitchpop Phantom is beautiful, while the artwork on it is to die for. The Reaver has a satisfying shooting sound, while the Oni looks pristine.

1. Prime/Gaia’s Vengeance Vandal

Both of these Vandal skins look divine and have a beautiful shooting sound. The reload animation on the Prime is exquisite, while the Vengeance Vandal has a beautiful look and last-kill animation. It also has an excellent shooting sound, making it the 1st weapon on this list.

Which one is your favorite skin? Did we miss out on something you like? Let us know in the comments below!

