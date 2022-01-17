BIG Clan qualifies for EMEA Challengers: BIG is the second team to qualify for the EMEA Challengers from the European region

After Guild, BIG Clan qualifies for the EMEA Challengers from the European region by defeating Team Vitality in the lower finals.

The European Stage 1: Challengers 1 came to a close yesterday after the lower finals between BIG and Team Vitality. Team Vitality got to the lower stage after losing to Guild Esports in the Upper finals. And B.I.G got dropped down to the lower bracket after losing to Team Vitality in the Upper Semifinals.

However, B.I.G did not lose hope. They pushed through the lower bracket and made it to the Lower Finals. Where there had their rematch against Team Vitality. This was the last chance for either of the teams to qualify for EMEA Challengers through Challengers 1. Here is how the match went.

Also Read: CSGO Roster Changes: Nitr0 confirms return with Team Liquid

BIG Clan Vs Team Vitality: Lower Finals

Team Vitality had the higher seeding, which means they have the option to select the first map. So VLT selected Breeze as the first, with Big selecting Ascent as second and Split being the third. This series was a best of 5, but it didn’t go more than 3 maps.

Big showed absolute dominance on the first map Breeze where they won 13-3. The second match was a bit more closely, with BIG beating Vitality by the score of 13-11.

Now that’s what i call a high IQ Play, adapting right in a Pro Match. Via @Bo_Hoogland / @kaspeVAL #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/Tcao3JZ0JX — Valorant Updates (@ValorantUpdated) January 17, 2022

Whereas the final match went on to overtime. However, BIG held their own and won the match and the series with the score 16-14 and 3-0 respectively.

With this victory, BIG has secured its spot in the EMEA Challengers.

Also Read: Guild Esports Qualifies for EMEA Challengers: Guild reserves their seat in the EMEA Challengers after defeating Vitality in the EU Challengers 1 upper final

Teams in EMEA Challengers

For the time being, 8 teams have been selected for the EMEA challengers. Where 4 made their way through Challengers and 4 were invited based on their performance in VCT 2021.

Teams in EMEA challengers are: