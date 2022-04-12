Doodle Buds Valorant Bundle: Weapons, Variants, Prices, and Release time

Take a look at the weapons, pieces, and release time for the latest skin bundle “Doodle buds” hitting the Valorant stores near you.

Valorant has brought us a new skin bundle with each new patch that they bring out. And with Patch 4.07 going live today, we get to see a new bundle coming our way. The most recent Bundle being the Endeavour skin collection.

So far we have seen some fancy skins and at the same time, we have seen some standard skin collections. Each one always gets sort of mixed reviews from the community. But for now, let’s see how the upcoming bundle looks like and its price.

Also Read: Sinatraa Tweets about a potential return to playing VALORANT professionally

Doodle Buds

We have another simple yet fun skin collection coming to our stores.

Doodle buds as the name states is a collection focusing on doodles and small drawings. It might look simple but it has a lot of in-depth mechanics. At the beginning of the round the doodles on the skin will not be colored, but they get a bit of color with each kill in the round. With an ACE painting the whole skin.

The collection has the following weapon skins:

Shorty

Stinger

Marshal

Ares

Phantom

The collection also has varients with the first being the Valorant variant and the second being the league variant, third being the Tactifriends Variant.

The total price of the bundle is 5,100 (~$62) with each individual skin costing 1275 VP (~$16). Note: this is estimated pricing, we still need to get a confirmation for Riot.

Also Read: Tenz comes up with a list of changes for each agent to balance the meta

Release date and time

This bundle will go live on the following dates for each region: