Sinatraa Tweets about a potential return to playing VALORANT professionally

Sentinels fans can already see a VCT Trophy in their cabinet as Sinatraa tweets about returning to competitive VALORANT.

Jay “Sinatraa” Won was a professional esports competitor for the multiplayer video game VALORANT. He was also the 2019 Overwatch League MVP. His ex-girlfriend had accused him of sexual abuse last year.

Cleo Hernandez posted a nine-page Google doc to Twitter in March. Accusing the 20-year-old Won of manipulating her into having sex as well as gaslighting her over the course of their nine-month relationship. Riot Games and Sentinels had suspended him until further investigation.

We are aware of the current situation regarding Jay “Sinatraa” Won and have launched an investigation internally. While the investigation is pending, he is suspended from the team. We will provide a further update once the investigation has concluded. — Sentinels (@Sentinels) March 10, 2021

Sinatraa’s return to competitive VALORANT

After retiring from pro Overwatch in 2020, Won moved onto VALORANT, Riot Games’ recently released competitive shooter game. In April of that year, he was signed to the Sentinels VALORANT team.

Soon, his amazing run in competitive esports was cut down due to these allegations. However, it has been a year and Sinatraa has just Tweeted that he is ready to come back. “It’s been a year since I was forced to step back from competitive play. In that time, I have learned a lot about myself and grown as a person. I am now ready for a return to competitive play and will be starting tryouts this week.” Tweeted Sinatraa.

It’s been a year since I was forced to step back from competitive play. In that time, I have learned a lot about myself and grown as a person. I am now ready for a return to competitive play and will be starting tryouts this week. — Jay Won (@sinatraa) April 12, 2022

Which team will Sinatraa sign with?

Immediately after Jay tweeted abouyt his return, 100T Asuna replied in the comments with, “wait…”. Will the former Overwatch MVP join a struggling 100 Thieves roster?

wait… — 100T Asuna (@Asunaa) April 12, 2022

Jay also said his first option would be playing with Sentinels with fans even pointing out some hints that he might join the organisation again.

first choice would be to return to Sentinels — Jay Won (@sinatraa) April 12, 2022