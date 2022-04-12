VALORANT Patch 4.07 and release: Bug fixes, changes to The Range, gun changes and more

Let’s take a look at the upcoming Patch 4.07 and it’s possible release time for all regions.
VALORANT is one of the games which always tries to update their game. Whether it be with bug fixes or big meta changes to balance out the game. Patch 4.04 had brought some big changes iowth the Yoru Rework, Astra nerf and many other nerfs/buffs.
This Patch 4.07 is a minor one with slight changes to the Bulldog and Stinger. The Patch supposed to bring forth some Social and Competitive in-game bug fixes. Even adding some servers in LATAM region to improve latency.
Bulldog and Stinger head to the workbench, AFK detections get a buff for rotating modes, and we add a new LATAM server. Read Patch Notes 4.07: https://t.co/vM8Q2E5By8 pic.twitter.com/Q7dIUNWbix
— VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 12, 2022
Also read: Sinatraa Tweets about a potential return to playing VALORANT professionally
Complete Patch Notes
The Range
Before
After
Before
After
Server Updates
- Added a new set of servers in Latin America, which should help with latency in that region
- Scheduled to turn on not long after 4.07 is live!
Weapon Updates
- Bulldog and Stinger now delay firing inputs while bringing up the weapon to aim down sights (ADS)
- Prevents you from getting burst mode accuracy improvements before they finish raising your weapon.
- Adds a slight cost to the decision to switch to burst firing mid-combat.
- You can still begin firing immediately while switching back to full auto/hip fire mode.
- Ability-based weapons* can now also be input-queued to equip after the current action
- *This includes: Chamber guns and ultimates for Neon, Jett, and Raze
Store Updates
- Load times for the VP purchase page should now load in a matter of seconds (previously, it would take more than thirty seconds in some instances)
- You will not be able to stop an action in the game after patch 4.07. You will not be able to stop an action in the game after patch 4.07.
Social Updates
- Added new detections for different AFK-like behaviors in rotating game modes
Bugs
Agents
- Fixed a bug where Yoru could use a weapon immediately at the end of his ultimate by exploiting an unwanted interaction with ropes
- Fixed a bug where it was possible to defuse the Spike while channeling abilities Skye’s Seekers can once again break through the destructible doors on Ascent
Social
- Fixed a bug where comms-restricted players could not listen to team voice chat Fixed a bug where players were not always immediately removed from the game after being banned
Competitive
- Fixed a bug that was causing performance bonuses to show at incorrect times
Gameplay Systems
- Fixed an issue where briefly tapping the “Use Spike” button to plant the Spike could cause you to end up holding the Spike instead of your last equipped weapon
Also read: TenZ shares on stream who he thinks will win VCT Master’s Reykjavik 2022
Release Date for Patch 4.07
Patch 4.07 is scheduled to go live tomorrow, April 13.