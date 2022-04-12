VALORANT Patch 4.07 and release: Bug fixes, changes to The Range, gun changes and more

Let’s take a look at the upcoming Patch 4.07 and it’s possible release time for all regions.

VALORANT is one of the games which always tries to update their game. Whether it be with bug fixes or big meta changes to balance out the game. Patch 4.04 had brought some big changes iowth the Yoru Rework, Astra nerf and many other nerfs/buffs.

This Patch 4.07 is a minor one with slight changes to the Bulldog and Stinger. The Patch supposed to bring forth some Social and Competitive in-game bug fixes. Even adding some servers in LATAM region to improve latency.

Bulldog and Stinger head to the workbench, AFK detections get a buff for rotating modes, and we add a new LATAM server. Read Patch Notes 4.07: https://t.co/vM8Q2E5By8 pic.twitter.com/Q7dIUNWbix — VALORANT (@PlayVALORANT) April 12, 2022

Complete Patch Notes

The Range

Before

After

Before

After

Server Updates

Added a new set of servers in Latin America, which should help with latency in that region

Scheduled to turn on not long after 4.07 is live!

Weapon Updates

Bulldog and Stinger now delay firing inputs while bringing up the weapon to aim down sights (ADS)

Prevents you from getting burst mode accuracy improvements before they finish raising your weapon.

Adds a slight cost to the decision to switch to burst firing mid-combat.

You can still begin firing immediately while switching back to full auto/hip fire mode.

Ability-based weapons* can now also be input-queued to equip after the current action

*This includes: Chamber guns and ultimates for Neon, Jett, and Raze

Store Updates

Load times for the VP purchase page should now load in a matter of seconds (previously, it would take more than thirty seconds in some instances)

Social Updates

Added new detections for different AFK-like behaviors in rotating game modes

Bugs

Agents

Fixed a bug where Yoru could use a weapon immediately at the end of his ultimate by exploiting an unwanted interaction with ropes

Fixed a bug where it was possible to defuse the Spike while channeling abilities Skye’s Seekers can once again break through the destructible doors on Ascent

Social

Fixed a bug where comms-restricted players could not listen to team voice chat Fixed a bug where players were not always immediately removed from the game after being banned

Competitive

Fixed a bug that was causing performance bonuses to show at incorrect times

Gameplay Systems

Fixed an issue where briefly tapping the “Use Spike” button to plant the Spike could cause you to end up holding the Spike instead of your last equipped weapon

Release Date for Patch 4.07

Patch 4.07 is scheduled to go live tomorrow, April 13.