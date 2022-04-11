Tenz comes up with list of changes for each agent to balance the meta

Here is what Tenz thinks Riot needs to remove/change/update the current agent’s abilities to balance the meta.

Tyson “Tenz” Ngo requires no sort of introduction, but to give a brief he is the best of the best. He has been one of the highest ACS players in NA competitive and the most impactful fragger for Sentinels team.

Recently Sentinels have not been performing as they should, with them being one of the best teams. Well tbh since Masters 3 Berlin we have not seen them perform well. And due to their latest performance, they did not qualify for Masters 1 Reykjavik.

But the team found a better thing to do, watch party Masters. With Tenz having almost 40K average live viewers all the time. And in one of the streams, tenz came up with something interesting.

List of Agent Changes – By Tenz

Note: The following changes were suggested by Tenz himself, and no one else. These are his opinions and you have the right to have your own opinions.

Astra: No Change

Brimstone: No Change

Breach: No Change

Chamber: Remove his ultimate slow, make his trips 200$.

Cypher: Bring back the slowing cage. i.e. when players enter a cypher cage their movement is slowed.

Jett: Make her glide her signature ability and make the dast cost 300$.

KAY/O: Bring back the flash travel noice

Killjoy: No Change

Neon: Remove wall damage to teammates. And make it so that she can’t stun herself but she can stun teammates and enemies though.

Omen: No Change

Pheonix: Make his Flash pop faster and or make it silent, similar to the current KAYO flash. So it’s newly impossible to dodge.

Raze: No Change

Reyna: IDK lost cause

Sage: No Changes

Sova: Half the duration of the dart(player ping) and Sova Drone wallhack. Lower damage of shock darts.

Skye: You can hear her popping the flash similar to KAYO at close range. Make her blind completely silent and she can flash for teammates and not blind them.

Viper: No Change

Yoru: No change

And make running spray even more inaccurate.