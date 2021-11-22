Exclusive Champions Vandal skin Coming to Valorant Soon

Riot is looking to release a Vandal skin by taking inspiration for Valorant Champions, the biggest Valorant tournament of the year.

Valorant Champions is the biggest Valorant Lan Tournament for the year 2021. 16 teams from across the world fighting for the title of “Valorant Champions 2021”. Valorant Champions will commence from the 1st of December to the 12th of December.

The players taking part in Valorant Champions receive some champions exclusive merch. But apart from this, Riot wanted to do something for the viewers as well. During Valorant Champions viewers now have a chance to get a Champions-inspired Vandal Skin and a Player card.

Champions Based Vandal Skin

An Exclusive Champions based Vandal skin is coming soon. | #VALORANT — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) November 22, 2021



The new skin was semi leaked in valorant’s new Day for you Music Anthem. Riot also said that “When the final kill is recorded on a map, the Die for You music video will appear. When players look at the exclusive Championship skin for the popular Vandal rifle, the anthem will play“.

The skin is to be available for all players, however, players will not receive it for free. The skin is most likely to be available during Valoratn champions, that is between 1st – 12th December.

Valorant Champions Player Card

Watching VALORANT Champions will allow you to earn the exclusive champions player card “Art of Greatness // Champions Card” | #VALORANT pic.twitter.com/JT4t9ZLSjK — Mike – Valorant Leaks & Info (@ValorLeaks) November 16, 2021

Players can receive the “Art Of Greatness” player card by watching Valorant Champions on twitch. To receive the card, players have to follow the below steps:

Log in to Twitch

Go to Twitch Settings

In setting, go to connections

And connect your Riot account to twitch

After you complete the above steps, all that is left is to lay back and watch the Valorant Champions Live On Twitch. After a certain watch time, the player card will be yours to claim.

