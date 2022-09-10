Valorant Champions Playoffs Day 3: Schedule, Teams and whats on the line

Take a look at the schedule for Valorant Champions Playoffs Day 3, AKA the most intense and hyped series of the year.

Valorant Champions, the final and most important tournament in the Valorant Champions tour have been underway since August 31st. And so far we got to see some of the most impressive plays on the group stage. The Group stage ended on 9th Sept, with 8 teams being eliminated out of 16.

The Playoffs are going on right now, where we saw the previous supremacy of NA greater than EU, with OpTic defeating Liquid and XSET defeating Fnatic. This has led to an insane lower bracket where 2 EU teams will go against each other to see who carries on.

Teams Remaining for Valorant Champions Playoffs

OpTic Gaming

XSET

DRX

FunPlus Pheonix

Fnatic

Team Liquid

Loud

Leviatan

Valorant Champions Playoffs Day 3 Schedule

Below are all the matches to watch today:

Lower Round 1: FunPlus Pheonix vs Leviatan (7 :00 AM PDT | 4:00 PM CEST | 7:30 PM IST )

FunPlus Pheonix vs Leviatan (7 ) Lower Round 1: Team Liquid vs Fnatic (11:00 AM PDT | 7:00 PM CEST | 11:30 AM IST)

Where to watch the playoffs live

All the matches will be streamed live on the official Valorant channels. You can either watch it on the Valorant’s youtube channel or the Valorant’s Twitch channel.

If you don’t want to watch the official stream, you also have the option to watch-party with some big names:

1) Tarik

2) Shroud

3) Kyedae

4) Platchatpodcast

The streams will start at 1:00 PM PDT and all the official streams will begin around the same time.

