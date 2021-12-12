Valorant Champion Finals Schedule: When and Where to Watch Valorant Champions Finals

The is stage is set for the Valorant Champion Finals, two teams one trophy. And special appearances from well-known artists for the celebration.

2021 has been a hell of a ride with teams across the world fighting for the title of “World Champions”. But, it all comes down to this, two final teams Gambit Esports and ACEND: one an “unstoppable force”, and another an “immovable object”.

The one who wins tonight will win it all. But, before going into the match up let us take a look at the Closing Ceremony that Riot is hosting for us.

The biggest day in VALORANT history. Special performances from Zedd, PVRIS, Rezz, and Grabbitz. The highly anticipated final matchup between @AcendClub and @GambitEsports. You will not want to miss a moment of Champions finals. 12/12. 9 AM PT. https://t.co/GtOzxngqoS pic.twitter.com/GqO8bcG11G — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 12, 2021

Valorant Champion Finals Schedule

The biggest and most anticipated day for all Valorant players and watches has come. The finals will kick off with a special celebration from Zedd, PVRIS, Rezz, and Grabbitz. The performances will start at 9:00 AM PST / 6:00 Pm CDT / 10.30 PM IST / 2:00 AM JST.

Champions 2021 Final: Gambit Esport Vs Acend

It’s down to TWO! @GambitEsports take on @AcendClub. Who’ll be the first winner of #VALORANTChampions? Tune in tomorrow at 9 AM PT for our Finals Ceremony ➡️ https://t.co/io2c23tsMd pic.twitter.com/VcRzRyNwpS — VALORANT Champions Tour (@ValorantEsports) December 12, 2021

Words can’t describe the level of excitement people have for this match-up. Sure many of you wanted your favourite team at this position, like Team liquid or Sentinals, or Kru Esports. But, these two teams have had a tremendous showing this Champions tournament and this year in general.

Hence, the EU is fighting EU for the title of “World Champions 2021” and the 350,000$ of course. So, get ready, make some popcorn, put your phone on DND, get comfortable as the match starts at:

9:30 AM PT

6:30 PM CET

11:00 PM IST

2:30 AM JST

Where to watch Champions Finals

There are a lot of options to watch the Valorant Champions live. The official channels for The Champions 2021 by Valorant are:

Also, Riot has allowed a lot of the fan-favourite streamers to host a watch party for Valorant Champions.

Grand finals for #VALORANTChampions are tomorrow, check out our NA watch parties! pic.twitter.com/IN2HDo9gLr — VALORANT Champions Tour NA (@valesports_na) December 12, 2021

S0, if you don’t want to watch the official stream, you also have the option to watch-party with some big names such as:

The streams will start at 6:00 Am PDT and all the official streams will start around the same time.

