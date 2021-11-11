G2 Esports let go of neilzinho. Restructure of G2 VALORANT roster imminent.

Neilzinho, coach to the G2 Valorant squad, is leaving after G2 failed to qualify for VCT and performed poorly at Red Bull Home Ground 2.

Neil “neilzinho” Finlay was the coach for G2 Esports’ VALORANT team. He tweeted that he looks to seek new opportunities for the 2022 season.

The news comes after the team’s failure to qualify for VCT at the EMEA LCQ. Also, they showed a disappointing performance at the Red Bull Home Ground 2.

So, the wheel of change is coming around once again and G2 have kindly allowed me to seek new opportunities. My contract expires at the end of December and I will be looking for a new home for 2022. Feel free to reach out to me via DM or email: [email protected] pic.twitter.com/mt5NTU54Zc — G2 neilzinho (@neilzinho) November 9, 2021

Also read: Valorant Episode 4 Act 1: Leaks, Release Date, Patch Notes, Battle Pass and Everything You Need to Know

Valorant coach neilzinho departs G2 Esports.

Coach neilzinho joined G2’s VALORANT team in mid-January of 2021. Before joining G2, neilzinho was the head coach of Rix.GG.

However, his roots lie in Counter-Strike. He competed as a player at CS 1.6. Eventually, he transitioned to a coaching position for CS:GO teams.

Honestly, G2’s VALORANT squad has had its ups and downs throughout 2021. It’s fair to say they were continuously a team to watch out for.

A rather recent roster change involved Cista “keloqz” Wassim, Žygimantas “nukkye” Chmieliauskas, Jose “koldamenta” Luis Aranguren Herrero, and Auni “AvovA” Chahade. Hence, neilzinho may not be the only one on his way out.

Various reports suggest that keloqz and koldamenta may be departing soon. To replace, players from Vodafone Giants are being taken into account.

VALORANT: G2 Esports should change 2 players: keloqz and koldamenta are on their way out. G2 is aiming at Giants players. Trials to start soon. — neL (@neLendirekt) November 9, 2021

Also read: “He is the Greatest CS GO player of all time”: TenZ, Timthetatman and other player reacts to Simple and NaVi making history, winning first major without dropping a single map