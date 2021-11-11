ESports

G2 Esports let go of neilzinho. Restructure of G2 VALORANT roster imminent.

Valorant G2
Yuvansh Ruia

Previous Article
"I was glad Houston Rockets took 27 3-pointers in a row": Charles Barkley makes hilarious yoga analogy questioning statistical modeling in the NBA as Kevin Durant can't stop laughing
No Newer Articles
E-Sports Latest News
Valorant G2
G2 Esports let go of neilzinho. Restructure of G2 VALORANT roster imminent.

Neilzinho, coach to the G2 Valorant squad, is leaving after G2 failed to qualify for…