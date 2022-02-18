Gambit Nats doings Nats things to win a 1 v 3 clutch with one snake bite

Take a look at Gambit Nats most nerdy 1 v 3 clutch against Fun Plus Pheonix in the VCT Stage 1: EMEA Challengers 1.

Ayaz “nAts” Akhmetshin is one of the most famous Sentinel players, who usually prefers to play Viper or Cypher. And thanks to his performance in the CIS tournaments and VCT 2021 Masters, he has received a ton of fame from the community.

Most famous players are mainly known for their crispy aim or mechanical abilities. Whereas Nats is now for his 5000% IQ plays, his nerdy setups, and mainly his patience. And you can see the same performance in his 1v3 clutch today.

Also Read: Valorant Masters 1 is set to take place in Reykjavik, Iceland

Gambit Nats 1v3 clutch against FPX

<span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span><span data-mce-type="bookmark" style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Let me set the scene, it was a 1v3 situation with 6 seconds left for FPX to plant the spike. And from the opponent’s team, Nats was the only player who was alive. And all he had to do to win the round was to stop the plant.

TBH he had a little luck on his side, as out of the 3 players the one with the lowest hp went to plant. Nats is confident with his lineups which result in the Jett dyeing to his snake bite. And winning the round by letting the time run out. However, Gambit ended up losing the Best of 3 series against FPX.

But they are not done yet and have a lot to prove. In fact, Gambit still has a chance to make it out of the group stage at the top. But they need to bring their A-game going forward.

Also Read: FPX defeats Gambit Esports in Week 2 of the VCT EMEA Challengers

And all we can do is hope that Gambit makes it in the top 3 posti0ons from the group stage to qualify for the playoffs.