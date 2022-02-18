FPX defeats Gambit Esports in Week 2 of the VCT EMEA Challengers

FPX upsets Gambit Esports with impressive gameplay in the VCT EMEA Challenges and ends up on top of the Group 1 leaderboard for now.

The Valorant competitive scene is constantly changing with new teams surprising giants. And going into the EMEA challengers each team is bringing their A-game. And boy oh boy is it a fierce competition.

Week 2 started with Gambit going against FunPlus Pheonix, a little underestimated team coming from the European region. FPX’s first match of the tournament was against BIG which they won 2:1.

FPX vs Gambit Esports

Going into FXP against Gambit, GMB had the higher seat. So Gambit chooses Fracture as the first map, with FPX choosing Bind and the third map being Icebox.

Map 1: Fracture

Fracture was Gambit’s pick but looks like FPX was fully ready to take on Gambit. It was a close match going into 4 overtimes, but in the end, FPX took the dub with the score of 17-15.

Map 2: Bind

FPX choose Bind as the second map, and I think it is safe to say that Gambit was prepared. As they went 10-2 in the first half and closed the map with a score of 13-6.

Map 3: Icebox

The final map was Icebox and boy oh boy did Gambit try their best to make a comeback. The first half went to FPX with a score of 8-4 and by the end of the second-half score went to 12-12. But FPX was determined and didn’t want to give their upper edge and ended up winning the map and series with that scores of 14-12 and 2:1.

We did it #VCT!

Taking down @GambitEsports with a score of 2-1 and getting our second win of the #VCTEMEA split！#FPXValorant pic.twitter.com/EnOEAe7JSp — FPX (@FPX_Esports) February 18, 2022

Group A standings

With this Victory, FPX is at the top of Group A’s standings and they have to fight a little harder to remain there. As their next match is against LDN UTD who might have lost their first match but are still one of the underdogs.