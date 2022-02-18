Valorant Masters 1 is set to take place in Reykjavik, Iceland

The destination for Valorant Masters 1, the first lan event for the Valorant champions tour is going to be Reykjavik, Iceland.

Valorant LAN events are one of the most exciting tournaments for valorant grinders. And currently, teams from across the world are fighting their as*es off to get themselves into the Lan events.

According to the VCT format, the Challengers are online tournaments and Masters and Champions are LAN events. There are going to be a total of 2 master events in the VCT 2022. And we got to know the location of the First master’s event.

Also Read: FPX defeats Gambit Esports in Week 2 of the VCT EMEA Challengers

Valorant Masters 1

The first #VCT Masters event will return to Reykjavik, Iceland, per the VALORANT Esports Weibo account. Thoughts? I for one am very happy with the location. pic.twitter.com/0s2Wz5P1WN — George Geddes (@GeorgeCGed) February 18, 2022

The first Internation LAN event for 2022 is going to take place in Reykjavik, Iceland. Where the first-ever LAN event for Valorant took place. And to all the Sentitnles fans this is the place where they made history and gave us some hope for NA. And going into the valorant champions tour 2022 NA has a lot to prove.

But nothing is granted in Valorant, but one thing which we can promise is that some team is going to make their mark in Reykjavik.

However, one sad news which we have to give is sure to Covid protocols, the LAN event will not have crowds. We will still have to wat the series online. But it will be fun to watch teams going against each other on stage.

Also Read: Top 5 Valorant Streamers to watch on Twitch

Valorant Masters 1 will start off on April 14th, and we can watch it live on Valorants official Twitch and Youtube channels. We look forward to seeing our favorite teams compete on stage.