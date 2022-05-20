“I don’t buy skins just to have it, or temporarily use it”: Sentinel Tenz talks about his overall decision making when it comes to Valorant skins

Sentinel Tenz gives us a scope into how he makes his decisions while buying Valorant skins. And a look into his Night Market for the act.

If you’ve been around the Valorant for some time, it’s fair to assume you know the name, Tenz. Sentinals dualist has made a career for himself but just dominating his competition. Starting off in Cloud 9, Tenz made his name by being the first player to reach Radiant in Valornat. And that was just the beginning of his career. He went on a rampage in all of Cloud 9’s competitive matches but was never able to secure the first position.

Which led him to ultimately drop off C9’s active roster and look for other opportunities. And we all are familiar with what happened next. He joined Sentinels and won the first-ever international tournament.

Apart from his competitive career, Tenz is also famous for his Twitch streams where he gives his viewers insight into his thought process and his play style.

Sentinel Tenz talks about his skin collections

We got this Act’s Night Market in our games recently, and I hope yours is not as bad as mine. And talking about bad Night market looks like Tenz also got served with a terrible one.

And him taking a look at his night market skins led him to talk about when and why he buys the skins he buys.

According to tenz, “I buy all the skins I like, I would buy those collections which logically make sense that I would use them“. Then he goes on to show which types of skins he would never buy such as the Tigris bundle, the undercity bundle, and more of the same genre.

He added, “I don’t buy skins that I know for a fact that I won’t use it, or to temporarily use it. I like those collections which I would use for a longer time frame“. And then he went on to show his love for the Reaver Vandal.

