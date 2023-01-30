Valorant Night Market Dates and Top 5 Skins to Buy!

The Valorant Night Market will begin on February 15th for most regions and last till the end of the month. Let us look at the details.

The Night Market is one of the best in-game content pieces Riot has designed for the players. It allows them to purchase skins that have been on display in the past. The Night Market will begin on February 15th at 5 PM PDT and last till February 27th. This also means that some regions that follow the IST and JST time will get the Market the next day i.e, on February 16th.

Now that we know the Market’s timings let us look at the Top 5 Skins you should buy if you can get them in your Night Market.

Top 5 Skins to Look for In The Valorant Night Market

#5 – Ion

We did not put any specific gun because any skin you buy from the Ion collection is good. However, the best ones are the Sheriff, Operator, Phantom, and Vandal. Ensure that you do not miss out on this beautiful skin line when it is displayed in your Night Market.

#4 – Oni Phantom

The Oni Phantom is one of the best skins ever produced. It looks beautiful; the last kill animation is simple and elegant, the firing animation emits a slight shine on the barrel, and the crest of a demon on the back is gorgeous. There are four variants, and you cannot go wrong with this skin.

#3 – Prime Vandal and Phantom

The Prime skin line was simple. However, we can certainly confirm the Vandal with the Prime skin is aimbot. The shooting sound is like a laser beam; you can never get tired of the colored gun smoke after the fire, and the simple reload animation.

#2 – Sentinels of Light Operator and Vandal

Something about this skin line seems heavy. That is why we urge you to buy it. The bullets look like lasers, the reload and equip animation is gorgeous, and the kill sound is sharp. The Operator with this skin will make sure you never miss a shot.

#1 – Reaver

The Reaver skin line is SEN TenZ’s go-to skin line. So there might be a reason why the mascot of Sentinels always uses the Reaver Vandal. The reload animation is crispy, the skin colors are dark and brooding, and the Reaver Phantom sounds like an LMG on steroids. No reason not to buy these skins.

Those are all the skins you should buy from the Night Market. It starts on February 15th and ends on February 27th. What are you going to look for? Let us know in the comments below!

