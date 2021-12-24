Liquid Scream Valorant settings: Gear, Mouse Sensitivity, Crosshair, Key binds, Graphics, Video Settings.

Liquid Scream has gained immense popularity due to his playstyle, here are the settings which he uses to make those plays.

Adil “ScreaM” Benrlitom is a Belgian player who currently plays for Team Liquid‘s Valorant Roster. Scream also has another name to which the people are more familiar with, “The headshot machine”. He is called that because he has one of the best headshot percentages in the history of CSGO. Which he carried into Valorant.

Team liquid has gained some insane victories thanks to some unreal plays by Scream. And after the recent addition of his brother nivera to the roster, the team has been unstoppable.

Now let’s take a look at Liquid Screams Valorant in-game settings.

Scream Gear

Liquid Scream Valorant in-game Settings

Scream Mouse settings

Mouse DPI – 400

400 In-game Sensitivity – 0.965

0.965 eDPI – 386

386 Scoped Sensitivity – 1

1 Polling Rate – 500

Scream Crosshair settings

Crosshair Color: Cyan

Cyan Center Dot: On Center-Dot Opacity: 1 Center-Dot Thickness: 3

On Crosshair Outline: On Outline Opacity: 1 Outline Thickness: 1

On Inner Lines: InnerLine Opacity: 1 Inner Line Length: 1 Inner Line Thickness: 1 InnerLine offset: 1

Outer Lines: Off

Scream’s Valorant Keybinds

Walk: L-Shift

Crouch: L-Ctrl

Jump: Space

Use Object: E

Primary Weapon: 1

Secondary Weapon: 2

Melee Weapon: 3

Equip Spike: 4

Ability 1: F

Use Ability 2: Q

Ability 3: C

Use Ultimate Ability: X

Liquid Scream Video Settings

General Display – Fullscreen Resolution – 1920 x 1080 Frame Rate Limit – Unlocked

Graphics Settings Material Quality – Low Texture Quality – Low Detail Quality – Low UI Quality – Low Vignette – Off VSync – Off Anti-Aliasing – MSAA 4x Anisotropic Filtering – 4x Improve Clarity – Off Bloom – Off Distortion – Off Cast Shadows – Off



Scream is hands down one of the best players in valorant and will continue to see his performance in VCT 2022. Where Liquid will surely bounce back with a bang.

