Mixwell benched from G2: G2 Esports has officially benched Mixwell from their current Valorant roster

Mixwell is now officially benched from the G2 Valorant roster and given the opportunity to look for new offers.

Oscar “m1xwell” Cañellas Colocho is a 27 year old professional Valorant player. M1xwell started out his professional career through CS: Source and made his way to the top. Then he made his move to CS: GO where he played for teams such as OpTic Gaming, North.

But after some time he CS: GO he decided that it was time to change things up a bit. So he made his move to Valorant for which he joined the G2 Eposts Valorant roster. G2 went on to make some name for themself in the Valroant competitive scene. However, their performance was not up to the mark.

And after a whole year of VCT 2021, going into VCT 2022 G2 decided to make a change. Which was to bench M1xwell and take in Keloqz.

Mixwell being benched from G2

I’m officially benched from G2. I have permission to search for options and I’m open to any offers. For more information, please contact G2’s Valorant Esports Manager @knok1 ([email protected]) — G2 m1xwell (@Mixwell) January 25, 2022

After a questionable performance from G2 in the EU Stage 1 closed qualifiers, G2 decided to take the step of benching Mixwell. This decision was based on the compatibility of the players and the decision of adding keloqz as a dualist.

This doesn’t mean that Mixwell will not continue his career. He now has the option to look for some new options and offers. The transfer of players is nothing new in the competitive scene. Also with the level of experience that Mixwell has we are sure he will come back stronger.

I was the last man remaining from the initial lineup that started everything. Thank you for your support #G2ARMY — G2 m1xwell (@Mixwell) January 25, 2022



