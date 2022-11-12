VCT 2023: Team Heretics Roster Revealed ft. Mixwell, AvovA and Zeek

For VCT 2023, Team Heretics are signing G2 IGL Mixwell, AvovA and Zeek, along with Boo and keloqz. Details below.

Team Heretics is gearing up to cause a storm in 2023 by getting former G2 members Mixwell, keloqz and AvovA. Most of the G2 squad is here in Heretics. The rest of the members are no pushovers as well. Zeek is a former World Champion who was a part of ACEND, while Boo is from OG London United.

Let us break down this roster and its roles this upcoming season.

VCT 2023: Team Heretics are Looking Solid

Firstly, we have the veteran Mixwell, who has had a long career that began in the CS: GO days. He is the Chamber player who sometimes transfers over to a Neon or a Jett. His strategies and teamplay capacity took G2 very far in 2022, but they could not triumph over better EMEA teams like FNATIC and Team Liquid.

Next, we have AvovA, who is the resident smokes player. He sometimes switches over to Fade. His smoke control is immaculate, and his ways got a lot of defensive rounds for G2. Plus, acquiring 3/5th of G2 is a genius move since there won’t be many gaps in team communication.

Keloqz is another G2 addition who is the same as Mixwell, rotating between Chamber and Jett. It will be interesting to see who takes the new role as the Jett/ Chamber player in the team. Maybe we will see Mixwell go towards Killjoy.

Boo is an OG London United acquisition which is a flex player, ranging from playing Omen and Astra to Sage. He sometimes goes over to Viper and Breach as well. Having a flex player like Boo is crucial since the team was getting cramped with people who play fixed roles.

Lastly, Zeek is a former Acend member who specializes in being a flex player. He plays a variation of agents from Skye and Sova to Reyna and Kayo. Having a World Champion in combination with a flex player gives Team Heretics a huge advantage in terms of experimentation in team compositions.

It will be interesting to see how this team matches up against greats like Fnatic, and Team Liquid in the EMEA region come February 2023.

