“He hasn’t played for 2 months, thanks to me of course”: G2 Nukkye reveals the reason behind him benching Keloqz from the roster after VCT 2021

G2 Nukkye tells us why he choose to bench Keloqz from the G2 Valorant roster after VCT 2021, in a post-match interview.

G2 is considered to be one of the best teams from the European region. However, their performance felt a little short in the previous VCT challengers. Which led them to opt for a roster change between Mixwell and Keloqz.

This change helped them to win the upper finals for Challengers 2. And qualify for the EMEA challengers. But why was this change necessary, and why was keloqz benched in the first place?

Keloqz was previously a member of the G2 roster during VCT 2021 but for reason, he was removed from it after the tournament. Till now we were unsure as to why he was benched. But now we know as nukkye gave us the reasoning behind the roster change.

G2 Nukkye on Why keloqz was removed from the active roster

Nukkye said, “I had no problem against him out of the game, like nothing. But when we played that was the problem“. He also added that” he didn’t have a lot of motivation for someone with a lot of potentials, as he didn’t want to work. And he came late for pracs, wake up 10 minutes before practice matches, and never wanted to do warmups“.

This ended up pissing Nukkye up a lot as the team was trying to improve, whereas Keloqz showed no interest in improving. And because it felt like the team was just wasting time, and not learning anything.

But evidently, he fixed his mistakes and that led to him rejoining G2. Keloqz is an insane player with a lot of potential, and it’s good that changed for the good.

