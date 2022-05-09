NA VCT Group Stage: Qualified teams, Schedule and Format

The final 12 teams competing for a seat in Masters 2 Berlin. And here are the Qualified teams, Schedule, and Format for the NA VCT Group Stage.

The format of the Valorant Champions Tour consists of 2 region-wise stages which leads to Masters. And we saw in Stage 1 that NA was the dominant region, with OpTic Gaming coming out on top.

Going into stage 2, we have been in nothing shorter than a rollercoaster ride. With some of the best teams almost booting off the series. But after killer qualifiers here are the teams that made it into the Group Stage.

NA VCT Group Stage

Out of 120 teams here are the 12 teams which made it into the Group stage:

Teams from Stage 1

OpTic Gaming

The Guard

Cloud 9 Blue

XSET

Teams from Open Qualifiers 1

Faze Clan

NRG Esports

TSM FTX

Luminosity Gaming

Teams from Open Qualifiers 2

100 Thieves

Evil Genious

Ghost Gaming

Sentinels

These 12 teams will be divided into two groups, who will in turn play in a round-robin format, just like in Stage 1 Challengers. Starting from 13th May 2022, matches will take place each Friday, Saturday, and Sunday till 27th June.

Where can you watch the Series Live?

There are a lot of options to watch the NA VCT Group stage. The official channels for NA VCT 2022 by Valorant are:

Riot has also allowed a lot of the fan-favorite streamers to host a watch party for the Valorant Champions tour.

If you don’t want to watch the official stream, you also have the option to watch-party with some big names:

The streams will start at 7:00 PM CT and all the official streams will start around the same time.