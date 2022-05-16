Valorant NA VCT Group Stage Week 1 Standing

After what we can call a tough series of games, here are the standing of the NA VCT Group Stage for Challengers 2.

The North American VCT Group Stage kicked off 3 days ago, with the top 12 teams from the region going head to head in a round-robin method. And for the group stage, we have the 12 teams divided into 2 groups.

Group A consists of 100 Thieves, XSET, NRG Esports, TSM, Ghost Gaming, and The Guard. Whereas Group B consists of Optic Gaming, Cloud 9 Blue, Luminosity, Sentinels, Evil Geniuses, and FaZe Clan.

NA VCT Group Stage Week 1 standings

Group A

Teams W L RF/RA “+/-“ 100 Thieves 1 0 26/11 15 XSET 1 0 26/20 6 NRG Esports 1 0 28/23 5 TSM FTX 0 1 23/28 -5 Ghost Gaming 0 1 20/26 -6 The Guard 0 1 11/26 -15

This group mostly consists of the teams which although have been some of the top teams but have been seeing a lot of downs lately. And obviously looking to make their name and look to be at the top again. Even though this is just week one standings, we saw some of the most impressive performances from 100 Thieves and NRG Esports.

The teams which lost also has a chance to make it back to the top if they win the upcoming matches.

Group B

Teams W L RF/RA “+/-“ Optic Gaming 1 0 26/17 9 Cloud9 Blue 1 0 28/22 6 Luminosity 1 0 40/31 9 Sentinels 0 1 31/40 -9 Evil Geniuses 0 1 22/28 -6 FaZe Clan 0 1 17/26 -9

This group is the death group or the most competitive group out of them both. With the current top dogs of the NA region competing for the spot in the playoffs. And the top dogs are currently leading the groups. We saw the same performance we expected from OpTic and Cloud9.

The next week’s matches start on Friday.