NRG Crashies Valorant Settings (2023): Crosshair, Configuration, Keybinds and Sensitivity!

NRG Crashies is one of the best Valorant players in North America. Today we will look at his in-game settings to see what he uses.

NRG Crashies delivered in all matches in VCT LOCK IN. In the first match against KOI, he and s0m managed to secure the victory for their teams. He shined in the match against LOUD recently as well. However, LOUD emerged victorious due to hero plays and aaspas’s dueling skills. However, this short submitted Crashies as one of the best Initiator/Sentinels in NA.

NRG Crashies Valorant Settings: What Does the Rope-Killing Initiator Use?

Crosshair

Color : Green

Outlines : Off

Center Dot : Off

Inner Lines : On 1/4/2/0

Movement Error : Off

Firing Error : Off

Outer Lines : Off

Mouse Settings

Crashies has a really low sensitivity in comparison to his peers. This is to maintain aim stability over long ranges and stay on target. However, his DPI is high. This balances out the sensitivity so he can flick when needed.

DPI : 800

eDPI : 0.875

Sensitivity : 0.25

Zoom Sensitivity : 0.875

Hz : 1000

Windows Sensitivity : 6

Raw Input Buffer : Off

Keybinds

Walk : L-Shift

: L-Shift Crouch: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Jump: Space Bar

Space Bar Use Object: F

F Primary Weapon : 1

: 1 Secondary Weapon: 2

2 Melee Weapon: 3

3 Spike: 4

4 Ability 1: Q

Q Ability 2: E

E Ability 3: C

C Ultimate: X

Video and Graphic Settings

Resolution : 1920×1080

: 1920×1080 Aspect Ratio : 16:9

: 16:9 Aspect Ratio Method : Fill

: Fill Display Mode: Fullscreen

Fullscreen Multithreaded Rendering : On

: On Material, Terxture, Detail and UI Quality : Low

: Low Vignette : On

: On Vysnc : Off

: Off Anisotropic Filtering : 8x

: 8x Anti-Aliasing : MSAA 4x

: MSAA 4x Experimental Sharpening : Unknown

: Unknown Improve Clarity : On

: On Bloom : On

: On Cast Shadows : On

: On Distortion: On

Crashies has a really balanced play style. Since his role is consistent and does not change, he prefers to play off his teammates and support them. He is a consistent fragger and shows up when his team needs him to. That is why, he is one of the best support players in NA. If you play a similar role as crashies in terms of team support, composition or utility, then these settings will be of use.

The Optic team was one of the best because everyone did their role perfectly. Especially crashies who always supported his team during site hits and executes. That is part of the reason why the team managed to take space so perfectly. Now crashies’ skill is utilised in NRG as they look beyond the LOCK IN event and turn their eyes towards The Americas circuit.

