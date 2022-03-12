NRG vs Rise: NRG demolish Rise Nation with a clean 2-0 scoreline

Let’s take a quick recap of the NRG vs Rise matchup. Although both teams were already eliminated, it was a fun matchup.

With Week 5 being played on the latest patch, it was fun to see different team compositions and strategies. With NRG sOm even picking Yoru on the second map. Both teams have disappointed greatly in the VCT so far.

Much was expected from Rise Nation after they defeated OpTic Gaming in their first match in NA VCT Challengers Stage 1. However, they let down their fans after a grand opening.

Without further ado, let’s dive right into NRG vs Rise Nation.

NRG vs Rise Nation

Going into this matchup, NRG got the first map pick. They used their first map pick on Fracture. Whereas the next map, Haven was picked by Rise Nation. And the decider map being Bind.

Map 1: Fracture

NRG cleaned up Fracture with a 13-7 score. Score’s were level on their attacking side but they dominated on defense, taking 7 straight rounds. Eeiu dropped 24/11 on Breach making him the top fragger.

Map 2: Haven

Rise’s map pick didn’t seem to work out for them as NRG just seemed one step ahead of them. NRG sOm even picked Yoru which had fans excited since it was the first competitive pick since the rework. NRG cleaned up with a 13-4 score having Eeiu top frag again with 19/9 on Sova.

GG’s to Rise as we take the series 2-0 #NRGFam pic.twitter.com/1G4TrTwTVz — NRG Current (@NRGcurrent) March 12, 2022

Future for NRG and Rise-Nation

Both teams headed into this matchup while being at the bottom of the group. NRG has already been eliminated from going to the further stages of NA VCT.

Rise had a chance to make it to the playoffs however, this defeat makes sure that they don’t.

But NRG’s win eases up things for OpTic as they are now 100% qualified for the playoffs.