NA VCT Main Event Schedule: When and where to watch the week 5 matches for the NA VCT main event

Take a look at the NA VCT Main Event Schedule for week 5 and check which major teams go against which, with Cloud 9 and Guard starting the week off.

The first 4 weeks of the NA VCT Main Event have been amazing. With some of the most exciting matches between some of the biggest teams in NA. However, the fight is not over and we have some amazing matches coming up.

Each team has a lot to prove going into this week, as each team wants to make it to the playoffs. Now let’s see who is going against whom in the final week’s fight.

NA VCT Main Event Schedule for week 5

Timings for the North American region

March 10, Friday

Cloud 9 vs The Guard 1:00 PM PST NRG vs Rise Nation 3:30 PM PST



March-11, Saturday

100 Thieves vs Evil Geniuses 1:00 PM PST XSET vs Luminosity 3:30 PM PST



March 12, Sunday

Sentinels vs Version 1 1:00 PM PST OpTic Gaming vs Knights 3:30 PM PST



Timings for the Europian Region

March 10, Friday

Cloud 9 vs The Guard 10:00 PM CET



March-11, Saturday

NRG vs Rise Nation 12:30 AM CET 100 Thieves vs Evil Geniuses 10:00 PM CET



March 12, Sunday

XSET vs Luminosity 12:30 AM CET Sentinels vs Version 1 10:00 PM CET



March 13, Monday

OpTic Gaming vs Knights 12:30 AM CET



Timings for the South Asian Region

February 11, Saturday

Cloud 9 vs The Guard 2:30 AM IST NRG vs Rise Nation 5:00 AM IST



February-12, Sunday

100 Thieves vs Evil Geniuses 2:30 AM IST XSET vs Luminosity 5:00 AM IST



February 13, Monday

Sentinels vs Version 1 2:30 AM IST OpTic Gaming vs Knights 5:00 AM IST



Where to watch Week 5 matches

All the matches will be streamed live on the official Valorant channels. You have the option to either watch it on the Valorant’s youtube channel or the Valorant’s Twitch channel.

Apart from the official steams, we might also be able to watch some big-names watch parting such as Kyedae, Tarik, Shroud, and more.

