NA VCT Main Event Schedule: When and where to watch the week 5 matches for the NA VCT main event

Take a look at the NA VCT Main Event Schedule for week 5 and check which major teams go against which, with Cloud 9 and Guard starting the week off.
The first 4 weeks of the NA VCT Main Event have been amazing. With some of the most exciting matches between some of the biggest teams in NA. However, the fight is not over and we have some amazing matches coming up.
Each team has a lot to prove going into this week, as each team wants to make it to the playoffs. Now let’s see who is going against whom in the final week’s fight.
NA VCT Main Event Schedule for week 5
Timings for the North American region
March 10, Friday
- Cloud 9 vs The Guard 1:00 PM PST
- NRG vs Rise Nation 3:30 PM PST
March-11, Saturday
- 100 Thieves vs Evil Geniuses 1:00 PM PST
- XSET vs Luminosity 3:30 PM PST
March 12, Sunday
- Sentinels vs Version 1 1:00 PM PST
- OpTic Gaming vs Knights 3:30 PM PST
Timings for the Europian Region
March 10, Friday
- Cloud 9 vs The Guard 10:00 PM CET
March-11, Saturday
- NRG vs Rise Nation 12:30 AM CET
- 100 Thieves vs Evil Geniuses 10:00 PM CET
March 12, Sunday
- XSET vs Luminosity 12:30 AM CET
- Sentinels vs Version 1 10:00 PM CET
March 13, Monday
- OpTic Gaming vs Knights 12:30 AM CET
Timings for the South Asian Region
February 11, Saturday
- Cloud 9 vs The Guard 2:30 AM IST
- NRG vs Rise Nation 5:00 AM IST
February-12, Sunday
- 100 Thieves vs Evil Geniuses 2:30 AM IST
- XSET vs Luminosity 5:00 AM IST
February 13, Monday
- Sentinels vs Version 1 2:30 AM IST
- OpTic Gaming vs Knights 5:00 AM IST
Where to watch Week 5 matches
All the matches will be streamed live on the official Valorant channels. You have the option to either watch it on the Valorant’s youtube channel or the Valorant’s Twitch channel.
Apart from the official steams, we might also be able to watch some big-names watch parting such as Kyedae, Tarik, Shroud, and more.
