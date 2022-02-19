OpTic Yay releases his own task in Aimlabs for players to practice on

Similar to SEN TenZ, OpTic Yay has now partnered with Aimlabs to release his own tasks for us to try out.

Aimlabs is an aim training platform with consists of more than 1200 tasks. It is an amazing platform that players from across the world use to improve their performance. And now some professional players have made some of their own tasks.

OpTic Yay, is one of the biggest names in the world of VALORANT. He is a part of the team Envy now rebranded as OpTic Gaming. He has made huge waves in VALORANT with his insane aim and the way he uses Jett. Now he has partnered with Aimlabs so players can learn how to aim like him.

I teamed up with @aimlab recently to create a great practice scenario for this upcoming VCT. 👀 Improve your ability to shoot strafing targets and win some rewards while you’re at it.😄https://t.co/CIZnGIOs5l#VCT #aimlabpartner pic.twitter.com/D1hU31zcpE — OpTic yay (@yayFPS) February 14, 2022

OpTic Yay Aimlabs Task

In the Yay task, it looks like a combination of crosshair tracking and grid shot. With multiple balls moving horizontally of different sizes. It is designed for players to learn how to place their crosshairs accurately.

The balls vary in size similar to clicking heads in VALORANT. You usually come across players at different distances who are constantly moving. This task will help in following the enemy’s head. Given, you put in the time and effort, you too can aim like Yay.

